

高松市

香川県国際交流協会は、外国にルーツを持つ子どもたちのための日本語教室をアイパル香川（高松市番町）で開講します。対象は9歳から15歳ぐらいまでの県内在住の子どもです。

日程は8月6日、7日、8日、18日、19日、20日の全6回で、各日とも午前10時から12時までです。参加費900円、定員15人で、7月16日まで受け付けます。

ゲームなどを通じて参加者同士の交流を深めるほか、保護者対象の相談会も行います。

I-PAL Children’s Japanese Classes for children with foreign roots.August 6th, 7th, 8th, 18th, 19th, 20th, 2026. 10:00a.m. to 12:00p.m. 900 yen for all 6 classes.Qualifying students: from 3rd grade of elementary school to around 3rd grade of junior high school.This class is for children who want to learn Japanese. Children can also do their homework. Friendly Japanese language teachers will work each child individually.Fill out the application and return it in person along with the tuition fee to the 2nd floor office of I-PAL Kagawa by July 16th.