ソニー・インタラクティブエンタテインメントは、サブスクリプションサービス「PlayStation Plus」において、2026年6月の海外向けフリープレイゲームタイトルを公開した。配信期間は6月2日～7月6日まで。

6月のフリープレイタイトルは協力型アドベンチャーゲーム「Grounded Fully Yoked Edition」、SFスリラー「Warhammer 40,000: Darktide」、格闘アクションゲーム「Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2」の3タイトル。

なお、日本のフリープレイ対象タイトルはラインナップが異なる可能性がある。

Grounded Fully Yoked Edition | PS5、PS4

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 | PS5、PS4

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide | PS5

Your PlayStation Plus Monthly Games for June:



🐜 Grounded Fully Yoked Edition

🫟 Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2

🪐 Warhammer 40,000: Darktide



Full details https://t.co/eoiKwb8FnV pic.twitter.com/ujlBsUrd4N - PlayStation (@PlayStation) May 26, 2026

(C) 2026 Sony Interactive Entertainment. All content, game titles, trade names and/or trade dress, trademarks, artwork and associated imagery are trademarks and/or copyright material of their respective owners. All rights reserved.