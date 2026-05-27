【PSストア：「Summer Game Fest」セール】 開催期間：6月10日まで

ソニー・インタラクティブエンタテインメント（SIE）は、PlayStation Store（PSストア）にて「Summer Game Fest」セールを開催している。期間は6月10日まで。

本セールでは、「首都高バトル/TokyoXtremeRacer」、「PowerWash Simulator 2」、「Core Keeper」などがお買い得価格で登場。期間中は対象タイトルが最大80%OFFで販売される。

なお、割引対象タイトルのうち一部はセール期間が異なる場合がある。詳細は各タイトルの商品ページより確認してほしい。

□PSストア「Summer Game Fest」セールのページ

【セール対象タイトル（一部）】

「首都高バトル」 価格：6,600円 → 5,280円（20%OFF）

「PowerWash Simulator 2」 価格：2,970円 → 2,524円（15%OFF）

「Core Keeper」 価格：2,200円 → 1,320円（40%OFF）

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