【グランツーリスモ７：アップデート】 6月11日 配信予定

ソニー・インタラクティブエンタテインメントは、プレイステーション 5/プレイステーション 4用レース「グランツーリスモ７」において、6月のアップデートのプレビュー映像を公開した。

6月11日に配信予定のアップデートでは新たに5台を追加収録。映像ではフェラーリ、BMW、プジョー、ポルシェのプロトタイプレーシングカー、ポルシェのセーフティカーの姿が映し出されている。詳細は発表されておらず、今後の続報が期待される。

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