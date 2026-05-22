「Forza」や「Halo」のグッズも購入できる！ XBOX公式オンラインショップがオープン日本への発送も可能
【XBOX Game Studios Shop】 5月22日 オープン
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マイクロソフトは5月22日、公式グッズのオンラインショップ「XBOX Game Studios Shop」をオープンした。
XBOX公式グッズのオンラインショップがオープン。シューティングゲーム「Halo」シリーズやレースゲーム「Forza」シリーズをはじめ、様々なタイトルのアパレルアイテムやコレクターズグッズを取り扱う。
今後は取り扱うタイトルとグッズを拡大していくほか、「Blizzard Gear Store」や「Bethesda Gear Store」、「Minecraft Shop」といった既存のストアからのアイテムも販売予定。米国発送ではあるが、日本からの注文も受け付けている。
□「XBOX Game Studios Shop」のページ
Forza Horizon 6 Discover Japan Hoodie（74.99ドル）
Halo UNSC John-117 Hoodie（74.99ドル）
(C) 2026, DPI Merchandising, LLC. All Rights Reserved. This website is not administered by Microsoft Corporation. DPI’s use of XBOX branding, logos and trademarks is licensed from Microsoft.