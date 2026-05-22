【XBOX Game Studios Shop】 5月22日 オープン

マイクロソフトは5月22日、公式グッズのオンラインショップ「XBOX Game Studios Shop」をオープンした。

XBOX公式グッズのオンラインショップがオープン。シューティングゲーム「Halo」シリーズやレースゲーム「Forza」シリーズをはじめ、様々なタイトルのアパレルアイテムやコレクターズグッズを取り扱う。

今後は取り扱うタイトルとグッズを拡大していくほか、「Blizzard Gear Store」や「Bethesda Gear Store」、「Minecraft Shop」といった既存のストアからのアイテムも販売予定。米国発送ではあるが、日本からの注文も受け付けている。

□「XBOX Game Studios Shop」のページ

Forza Horizon 6 Discover Japan Hoodie（74.99ドル）

Halo UNSC John-117 Hoodie（74.99ドル）

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