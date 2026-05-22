Bungieは、プレイステーション 5/プレイステーション 4/Xbox Series X|S/Xbox One/PC用シューティングRPG「Destiny 2」の最終アップデートを6月9日に配信すると発表した。

2017年9月に発売された「Destiny 2」は、2019年10月の基本プレイ無料化を経て、約9年に渡って大型アップデートが実施されてきた。だが、今回「『Destiny 2』の先へ進む時が来た」として、次なるゲームの開発に着手することを発表し、あわせて「Destiny 2」の最後のライブサービスコンテンツアップデートを配信すると明かした。

最終アップデートでは、プレーヤーが再び「Destiny 2」に戻ってきたくなるようなゲーム体験を目的とする多くの変更を実施予定。なお初代「Destiny」と同様に、最終アップデートの配信後もプレイ可能な状態は維持するとしている。

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For almost twelve years, we have had the joy and honor to explore the Destiny universe with you all. Through all the ups and downs, surprises and triumphs, building Destiny alongside our players has been a monumental privilege. While… pic.twitter.com/w7sCgBexyw