【Destiny 2：最終アップデート】 6月9日 配信予定

　Bungieは、プレイステーション 5/プレイステーション 4/Xbox Series X|S/Xbox One/PC用シューティングRPG「Destiny 2」の最終アップデートを6月9日に配信すると発表した。

　2017年9月に発売された「Destiny 2」は、2019年10月の基本プレイ無料化を経て、約9年に渡って大型アップデートが実施されてきた。だが、今回「『Destiny 2』の先へ進む時が来た」として、次なるゲームの開発に着手することを発表し、あわせて「Destiny 2」の最後のライブサービスコンテンツアップデートを配信すると明かした。

　最終アップデートでは、プレーヤーが再び「Destiny 2」に戻ってきたくなるようなゲーム体験を目的とする多くの変更を実施予定。なお初代「Destiny」と同様に、最終アップデートの配信後もプレイ可能な状態は維持するとしている。

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