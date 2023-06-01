【UNO ミニカード6】 5月下旬 発売予定 価格：1回400円

タカラトミーアーツは、ガチャ商品「UNO ミニカード6」を5月下旬に発売する。価格は1回400円。

本商品は、買ってすぐに遊べるガチャ「UNO ミニカード」シリーズの第6弾。カードゲーム「UNO」と比べると4分の1ほどのサイズで、かさばらず持ち運びのしやすいサイズも魅力の1つとなっている。

ラインナップは「UNO ノーマル Ver.」、「UNO クラシックVer.」、「UNO 70年代レトロver.」、「DOS セカンドエディション」の4種類。玩具のUNOと半分の枚数の56枚入りで「UNO」と同じルールで楽しめる。

【ラインナップ】

UNO ノーマル Ver.

UNO クラシックVer.

UNO 70年代レトロver.

DOS セカンドエディション

【UNO ミニカード6】

サイズ：本体 高さ約55mm

材質：本体 紙

UNOTM and associated trademarks and trade dress are owned by, and used under license from, Mattel. (C)2026 Mattel.

DOSTM and associated trademarks and trade dress are owned by, and used under license from, Mattel. (C)2026 Mattel.