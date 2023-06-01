【スポンジ・ボブ Funny Scene コレクション】 5月中旬 発売予定 価格：1回400円

タカラトミーアーツは、ガチャ商品「スポンジ・ボブ Funny Scene コレクション」を5月中旬に発売する。価格は1回400円。

同社の「Funny」シリーズに「スポンジ・ボブ」シリーズが登場。アニメからそのまま飛び出してきたような印象的な表情でスポンジ・ボブとパトリックがフィギュア化されている。本体高さは約27～62mm。ボールチェーンが付いているので、カバンなどに付けられる。

スポンジ・ボブ（にやり）

スポンジ・ボブ（びっくり）

スポンジ・ボブ（よだれ）

パトリック（びっくり）

パトリック（よだれ）

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