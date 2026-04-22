【Fallout 1st Xbox日本版】 4月22日 提供開始

Bethesda JapanはXbox版「Fallout 76」において、サブスクリプションサービス「Fallout 1st」の提供を4月22日から開始した。

「Fallout 1st」はプライベートワールドやクラフト材料の無制限保管、毎月のゲーム内アイテム付与など、ゲーム内特典を受け取れるサービス。従来PS4版、PC（Steam）版で提供されているが、このたびXboxストアでも利用可能となる。

プライベートワールドでは最大7人同時にゲームを遊べる。この他「レンジャーアーマーの衣装」や「サバイバルテント」、毎月1,650Atomsを受け取れる他、メンバー限定のシーズンパスも用意されている。

Fallout(R) 76 Wastelanders (C) 2020 Bethesda Softworks LLC, a ZeniMax Media company. Bethesda, Bethesda Softworks, Bethesda Game Studios, ZeniMax, Pip-Boy, Vault-Tec and related logos are registered trademarks or trademarks of ZeniMax Media Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. Fallout, Vault Boy and related logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of Bethesda Softworks LLC in the U.S. and/or other countries. All Rights Reserved.



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