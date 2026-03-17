(C)2019 FromSoftware, Inc. All rights reserved. ACTIVISION is a trademark of Activision Publishing Inc. All other trademarks and trade names are the properties of their respective owners.

(C)KADOKAWA/Sekiro: No Defeat PARTNERS

フロム・ソフトウェアのアクション・アドベンチャーゲーム「SEKIRO: SHADOWS DIE TWICE」の初映像化作品となるアニメーション「SEKIRO: NO DEFEAT」が、2026年に劇場版として全国公開される。あわせて、PVと主題歌などが公開された。

(C)2019 FromSoftware, Inc. All rights reserved. ACTIVISION is a trademark of Activision Publishing Inc. All other trademarks and trade names are the properties of their respective owners.

(C)KADOKAWA/Sekiro: No Defeat PARTNERS

(C)2019 FromSoftware, Inc. All rights reserved. ACTIVISION is a trademark of Activision Publishing Inc. All other trademarks and trade names are the properties of their respective owners.

(C)KADOKAWA/Sekiro: No Defeat PARTNERS

制作はアニメスタジオのQzil.la(クジラ)が担当し、キャラクターの切なくも美しい生きざま、刀と刀がぶつかり合うスリリングな剣戟アクション、そして血なまぐさい戦国と日本古来の美しさが混在する独特の世界観を、全編手描きにこだわった2Dアニメーションで表現する。

(C)2019 FromSoftware, Inc. All rights reserved. ACTIVISION is a trademark of Activision Publishing Inc. All other trademarks and trade names are the properties of their respective owners.

(C)KADOKAWA/Sekiro: No Defeat PARTNERS

(C)2019 FromSoftware, Inc. All rights reserved. ACTIVISION is a trademark of Activision Publishing Inc. All other trademarks and trade names are the properties of their respective owners.

(C)KADOKAWA/Sekiro: No Defeat PARTNERS

キャストは狼役に浪川大輔、九郎役に佐藤みゆ希、葦名弦一郎役に津田健次郎に加えて、新たに追加キャストとして仏師役に浦山迅、エマ役に伊藤静、半兵衛役に高瀬右光、梟役に土師孝也、葦名一心役に金尾哲夫の出演も発表された。いずれも原作からの続投となる。

(C)2019 FromSoftware, Inc. All rights reserved. ACTIVISION is a trademark of Activision Publishing Inc. All other trademarks and trade names are the properties of their respective owners.

(C)KADOKAWA/Sekiro: No Defeat PARTNERS

(C)2019 FromSoftware, Inc. All rights reserved. ACTIVISION is a trademark of Activision Publishing Inc. All other trademarks and trade names are the properties of their respective owners.

(C)KADOKAWA/Sekiro: No Defeat PARTNERS

(C)2019 FromSoftware, Inc. All rights reserved. ACTIVISION is a trademark of Activision Publishing Inc. All other trademarks and trade names are the properties of their respective owners.

(C)KADOKAWA/Sekiro: No Defeat PARTNERS

(C)2019 FromSoftware, Inc. All rights reserved. ACTIVISION is a trademark of Activision Publishing Inc. All other trademarks and trade names are the properties of their respective owners.

(C)KADOKAWA/Sekiro: No Defeat PARTNERS

今作の主題歌は作曲家・坂本龍一の「Blu」(『The Best of ‘Playing the Orchestra 2014’』より)に決定。監督は沓名健一、脚本は佐藤卓哉、キャラクターデザインは岸田隆宏。

あわせて、沓名監督とQzil.laの福留俊代表取締役からコメントも発表された。

「SEKIRO: NO DEFEAT」PV｜2026年劇場版全国公開

沓名健一(監督)コメント

圧倒的に美しい『SEKIRO: SHADOWS DIE TWICE』をアニメ化するにあたり、自身の持てる限りの「美しい」をかき集めて本作の制作に臨んでおります。ゲームファンの皆様にも、アニメで初めて『SEKIRO』の世界にふれる皆様にも、観たら必ずなにか持って帰っていただけるような作品に仕上がってきています。楽しみにお待ちください。

Qzil.la 代表取締役 福留俊コメント

美しさと激しさを併せ持つ原作の魅力を、アニメーションとして表現することは大きな覚悟を必要とする挑戦となりました。今回その挑戦に賛同いただいた素晴らしいクリエイター陣と共に、アニメーションだからこそ表現できる映像美の追求に日々試行錯誤しています。

原作ファンの皆様をはじめ、アニメで初めて作品に触れる方にも深く心に残る作品となるよう誠心誠意制作に努めてまいります。