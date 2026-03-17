【SEKIRO: NO DEFEAT】 2026年 全国公開予定

映画「SEKIRO: NO DEFEAT」の2026年全国公開が決定した。

本作は、フロム・ソフトウェアのゲーム「SEKIRO: SHADOWS DIE TWICE」を原作とした全編手描きによる2Dアニメーション映画。アニメーション制作はTVアニメ「地獄楽」や「キングダム」第6シリーズのオープニングを手掛けてきたQzil.laが担当している。

また、主題歌が坂本龍一氏のアルバム「The Best of ‘Playing the Orchestra 2014’」より「Blu」に決定。最新PVがYouTube「KADOKAWAanime」にて公開されており、狼や九郎、葦名弦一郎などの姿を確認できる。

【「SEKIRO: NO DEFEAT」PV｜2026年劇場版全国公開】【PV場面カット】

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