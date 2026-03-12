【グランツーリスモ７：アップデート（1.68）】 3月12日15時 配信予定

ソニー・インタラクティブエンタテインメントは、プレイステーション 5/プレイステーション 4用レース「グランツーリスモ７」において、アップデート（1.68）を本日3月12日15時より配信する。

今回のアップデートでは、グランツーリスモが独自にレストア＆モディファイした「シボレー カマロ 1969 Race-Mod」のほか、3代目RX-7のデビューモデル「マツダ アンフィニ RX-7 Type R (FD) '91」、コンパクト・クロスオーバーSUV「ルノー キャプチャー S Edition TCe 140 '2」の計3台を新規収録する。

さらに、ワールドサーキットに4つのレースイベントを追加。プレイステーション公式YouTubeチャンネルでは、トレーラーも公開されている。

【『グランツーリスモ７』2026年3月アップデートトレーラー】【新規収録車種】

シボレー カマロ 1969 Race-Mod

マツダ アンフィニ RX-7 Type R (FD) '91

ルノー キャプチャー S Edition TCe 140 '2

【ワールドサーキット レースイベント】

ジャパニーズ・クラブマンカップ 550「京都ドライビングパーク・山際 逆走」

