【Project Helix】 発売日・価格：未定

　Microsoft EVP兼Gaming CEOのアシャ・シャルマ氏は3月6日、Xboxの次世代コンソール「Project Helix」を正式発表した。

　Project Helixはコードネームであり、詳細は明らかにされていないながら、シャルマ氏によれば高いパフォーマンスを発揮するほか、XboxとPCゲームの双方をプレイできるコンソールになるという。

　「Project Helix」に関する続報は、3月9日より開催予定のカンファレンスイベント「Game Developers Conference 2026（GDC 2026）」のシャルマ氏などの講演内にて明らかにされるとしている。

(C) Microsoft 2026