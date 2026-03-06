Microsoft EVP兼Gaming CEOのアシャ・シャルマ氏は3月6日、Xboxの次世代コンソール「Project Helix」を正式発表した。

Project Helixはコードネームであり、詳細は明らかにされていないながら、シャルマ氏によれば高いパフォーマンスを発揮するほか、XboxとPCゲームの双方をプレイできるコンソールになるという。

「Project Helix」に関する続報は、3月9日より開催予定のカンファレンスイベント「Game Developers Conference 2026（GDC 2026）」のシャルマ氏などの講演内にて明らかにされるとしている。

Great start to the morning with Team Xbox, where we talked about our commitment to the return of Xbox including Project Helix, the code name for our next generation console.



Project Helix will lead in performance and play your Xbox and PC games. Looking forward to chatting about… pic.twitter.com/Xx5rpVnAZI