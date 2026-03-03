【USJ：25周年記念プログラム】 3月4日 開始

ユニバーサル・スタジオ・ジャパンは、3月6日に新作「ウィキッド 永遠の約束」が公開となる映画「ウィキッド」のグッズを展開する。

展開されるグッズは、物語の主人公グリンダとエルファバの2人をデザインしたもの。Tシャツやフーディといったアパレルだけでなく、ポーチやラバーダックといったグッズも用意されている。

本稿では現地で撮影したグッズの撮り下ろしをお届けする。

