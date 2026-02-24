【Deep Silverパブリッシャーセール】 3月3日2時まで

Deep Silverは、Steamにて「Deep Silverパブリッシャーセール」を開催している。期間は3月3日2時まで。

本セールではDeep Silverが販売する各種タイトルが割引される。対象タイトルとしては、中世ヨーロッパを舞台としたオープンワールドRPG「キングダムカム・デリバランスII」が50%オフの4,045円で販売。このほか、各種ダウンロードコンテンツも20%より40%オフの割引価格で購入できる。

また、「メトロ」シリーズより「Metro Exodus」は85%オフの538円、「デッドアイランド2」は80%オフの1,177円になるなど、タイトルによって大幅な値引きが行なわれている。

「キングダムカム・デリバランスII」50%オフ

「Metro Exodus」85%オフ

「デッドアイランド2」80%オフ

