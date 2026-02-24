Nintendo of Americaは、配信番組「Nintendo Treehouse: Live | February 2026」を2月25日7時より放送する。

「Nintendo Treehouse」は新作タイトルについて主にゲームプレイ映像などを交えながら紹介することが多い配信番組。今回は3月5日に発売を予定しているNintendo Switch 2用スローライフ・サンドボックスゲーム「ぽこ あ ポケモン」ならびに、同じくSwitch2用アクション「スーパーマリオブラザーズ ワンダー Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + みんなでリンリンパーク」を紹介する。

配信ページもオープンしており、放送は約80分の予定となっている。

Join us on Feb 24 at 2pm PT for a new Nintendo Treehouse: Live presentation featuring hands-on gameplay of #SuperMarioBrosWonder ? Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Meetup in Bellabel Park and #PokemonPokopia.



