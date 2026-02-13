◾️アルバム『Fire Inside Us』

2026年3月4日（水）リリース

CD購入：https://NCIS.lnk.to/fireinsideus

Pre-add／Pre-save：https://wct.live/app/45290/ncis-fire-inside-us

▼先行配信「Find the Color」

配信：https://ncis.lnk.to/FindtheColor

○初回限定盤（CD+Blu-ray）

￥7,700（税込）WPZL-32267/8

○通常盤（CD）

￥3,300（税込）WPCL-13737

○Warner Music Store限定豪華盤（CD＋3Blu-ray）

￥29,800（税込）WPZL-60090-3

商品リンク：https://store.wmg.jp/collections/ncis/products/6111

※ワーナーミュージック・ストアのみでの取り扱いの数量限定商品となります

・豪華三方背スリーブケース仕様（LPサイズ）

・60Pフォトブック（ライブショット+Album Recordingビハインドショット+スペシャルインタビュー）

・LPサイズジャケットクリアポスター（メンバープリントサイン入り）

※特典の詳細は予定となり、仕様が変更になる可能性がございます。予めご了承ください。

▼CD収録内容

01.孤独の先

02.Find the Color

03.All We Have feat. Masato (coldrain)

04.It Burns to Save You

05.Black Train

06.Looking for a Reason

07.MOONRISE

08.シリウスの月

09.May

10.Everything

▼Disc2／Blu-ray収録内容 ※初回限定盤・限定豪華盤のみ

「Live at 野音 2024 at 日比谷野外大音楽堂」

01.Overflowing

02.Bright Night

03.Around the Clock

04.Challengers

05.Sing

06.Wonderer

07.In Future

08.Damage

09.きらめきの花

10.SUNRISE

11.朱い群⻘

12.Pride

13.Mirror Ocean

14.Like a Shooting Star

15.Idols

16.Freedom

17.Out of Control

18.Dear Future

19.The Silver Sun Rise Up High

＜Encore＞

En1.Will

En2.Isolation

▼Disc3／Blu-ray収録内容 ※限定豪華盤のみ

「Perfect Sounds 〜Fast & Loud Tracks〜 at SHIBUYA CLUB QUATTRO」

01.TRANS.A.M

02.You’re in Motion

03.Isolation

04.Around the Clock

05.Scarred Soul

06.Directions We Know

07.Honor is Gone

08.In Future

09.Deeper,Deeper

10.What’s My Satisfaction

11.Challengers

12.白昼

13.Out of Control

14.Chaotic Imagination

15.Everything

＜Encore＞

En.ツバメクリムゾン

▼Disc4／Blu-ray収録内容 ※限定豪華盤のみ

「BRIGHTNESS TOUR FINAL at Zepp DiverCity(TOKYO)」

01.Freedom

02.You’re in Motion

03.Chaotic Imagination

04.Rendaman

05.Challengers

06.Spirit Inspiration

07.Cold Reason

08.In Future

09.Will

10.Red Light

11.Blaze of Color

12.Idols

13.Bright Night

14.Isolation

15.Out of Control

16.Around the Clock

17.November 15th

18.Dear Future

19.SUNRISE

＜Encore＞

En1.Walk

En2.Perfect Sound

▼CDショップ先着購入特典

Amazon.co.jp：メガジャケ

楽天BOOKS：アクリルキーホルダー

セブンネットショッピング：サコッシュ

その他CDショップ：B2ポスター