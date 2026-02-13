Nothing’s Carved In Stone、約4年ぶりの最新アルバム『Fire Inside Us』より「Find the Color」先行配信スタート
Nothing’s Carved In Stoneが、3月4日に発売する約4年ぶりの新作アルバム『Fire Inside Us』より、「Find the Color」を本日先行配信した。
本楽曲は、喪失と再生のプロセスを鮮やかに描き出した、叙情的なロックアンセムだという。また、『Fire Inside Us』をApple Music、Spotify、Amazon Musicにて、本日2月13日から3月3日23時59分の期間内にPre-add／Pre-saveすると、アーティスト写真のアザーカットを使用した壁紙がもらえるキャンペーンを実施中だ。
そしてアルバムリリースに伴い、全国ツアー＜Fire Inside Us Tour＞も開催する。初日の神奈川・Yokohama Bay Hallを皮切りに、ファイナルの東京・Zepp DiverCity(TOKYO)を含む全国各地・計11公演を予定している。現在、最速プレイガイド先行を受付中。
◾️アルバム『Fire Inside Us』
2026年3月4日（水）リリース
CD購入：https://NCIS.lnk.to/fireinsideus
Pre-add／Pre-save：https://wct.live/app/45290/ncis-fire-inside-us
▼先行配信「Find the Color」
配信：https://ncis.lnk.to/FindtheColor
○初回限定盤（CD+Blu-ray）
￥7,700（税込）WPZL-32267/8
○通常盤（CD）
￥3,300（税込）WPCL-13737
○Warner Music Store限定豪華盤（CD＋3Blu-ray）
￥29,800（税込）WPZL-60090-3
商品リンク：https://store.wmg.jp/collections/ncis/products/6111
※ワーナーミュージック・ストアのみでの取り扱いの数量限定商品となります
・豪華三方背スリーブケース仕様（LPサイズ）
・60Pフォトブック（ライブショット+Album Recordingビハインドショット+スペシャルインタビュー）
・LPサイズジャケットクリアポスター（メンバープリントサイン入り）
※特典の詳細は予定となり、仕様が変更になる可能性がございます。予めご了承ください。
▼CD収録内容
01.孤独の先
02.Find the Color
03.All We Have feat. Masato (coldrain)
04.It Burns to Save You
05.Black Train
06.Looking for a Reason
07.MOONRISE
08.シリウスの月
09.May
10.Everything
▼Disc2／Blu-ray収録内容 ※初回限定盤・限定豪華盤のみ
「Live at 野音 2024 at 日比谷野外大音楽堂」
01.Overflowing
02.Bright Night
03.Around the Clock
04.Challengers
05.Sing
06.Wonderer
07.In Future
08.Damage
09.きらめきの花
10.SUNRISE
11.朱い群⻘
12.Pride
13.Mirror Ocean
14.Like a Shooting Star
15.Idols
16.Freedom
17.Out of Control
18.Dear Future
19.The Silver Sun Rise Up High
＜Encore＞
En1.Will
En2.Isolation
▼Disc3／Blu-ray収録内容 ※限定豪華盤のみ
「Perfect Sounds 〜Fast & Loud Tracks〜 at SHIBUYA CLUB QUATTRO」
01.TRANS.A.M
02.You’re in Motion
03.Isolation
04.Around the Clock
05.Scarred Soul
06.Directions We Know
07.Honor is Gone
08.In Future
09.Deeper,Deeper
10.What’s My Satisfaction
11.Challengers
12.白昼
13.Out of Control
14.Chaotic Imagination
15.Everything
＜Encore＞
En.ツバメクリムゾン
▼Disc4／Blu-ray収録内容 ※限定豪華盤のみ
「BRIGHTNESS TOUR FINAL at Zepp DiverCity(TOKYO)」
01.Freedom
02.You’re in Motion
03.Chaotic Imagination
04.Rendaman
05.Challengers
06.Spirit Inspiration
07.Cold Reason
08.In Future
09.Will
10.Red Light
11.Blaze of Color
12.Idols
13.Bright Night
14.Isolation
15.Out of Control
16.Around the Clock
17.November 15th
18.Dear Future
19.SUNRISE
＜Encore＞
En1.Walk
En2.Perfect Sound
▼CDショップ先着購入特典
Amazon.co.jp：メガジャケ
楽天BOOKS：アクリルキーホルダー
セブンネットショッピング：サコッシュ
その他CDショップ：B2ポスター
◾️＜SPECIAL ONE-MAN LIVE “BEGINNING 2026” feat.『echo』＞
2026年2月27日（金）東京・豊洲PIT
▼チケット ※一般発売中
価格：一般 5,500円 / 学割 3,800円
e+：https://eplus.jp/ncis/
ぴあ：https://w.pia.jp/t/ncis/
ローチケ：https://l-tike.com/ncis/
◾️＜Nothing’s Carved In Stone “Fire Inside Us Tour”＞
2026年
3月14日（土）神奈川・Yokohama Bay Hall
3月20日（金・祝）北海道・札幌PENNY LANE24
3月22日（日）宮城・仙台Rensa
3月28日（土）福岡・DRUM LOGOS
3月29日（日）香川・高松DIME
4月4日（土）石川・金沢EIGHT HALL
4月5日（日）長野・CLUB JUNK BOX
4月12日（日）岡山・岡山YEBISU YA PRO
4月18日（土）愛知・名古屋DIAMOND HALL
4月19日（日）大阪・GORILLA HALL OSAKA
4月22日（水）東京・Zepp DiverCity(TOKYO)
▼チケット
価格：一般 5,500円 / 学割 3,800円（+1D）
プレイガイド最速先行：https://eplus.jp/ncis/
※受付期間：〜2月16日（月）23:59
関連リンク
◆Nothing’s Carved In Stone オフィシャルサイト
◆Nothing’s Carved In Stone オフィシャルX
◆Nothing’s Carved In Stone オフィシャルInstagram