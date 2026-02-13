【PS Plus：2月の国内向けゲームカタログ】 2月17日 提供開始

ソニー・インタラクティブエンタテインメントは、サブスクリプションサービス「PlayStation Plus」の加入者向けコンテンツ「ゲームカタログ」の2026年2月の国内向けラインナップを公開した。2月17日より提供を開始する。

2月のラインナップには「Marvel’s Spider-Man 2」、「Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown」、「モンスターハンター ストーリーズ」などが登場。

また、プレミアムプランが対象のクラシックスカタログには「ウォーリー（PS2）」が追加される。

□PSブログ「2026年2月13日」のページ

【2月ゲームカタログ追加タイトル（一部）】

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown

モンスターハンター ストーリーズ

モンスターハンターストーリーズ２ ～破滅の翼～

ウォーリー

