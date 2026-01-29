ソニー・インタラクティブエンタテインメントは、 サブスクリプションサービス「PlayStation Plus」において2026年2月のフリープレイを公開した。配信期間は2月3日より3月2日まで。

今月のフリープレイタイトルは2026年にナンバリング最新作の発売を控える「エースコンバット」シリーズより「ACE COMBAT 7: SKIES UNKNOWN」がラインナップ。このほか、ボクシングゲーム「Undisputed」や水中アドベンチャー「Subnautica: Below Zero」、アドベンチャー「ULTROS」といった4作品となる。海外向けの配信タイトルと同様のラインナップになっている。

PS Plus：2月国内向けフリープレイタイトル

・ACE COMBAT 7: SKIES UNKNOWN（PS4）

・Undisputed（PS5）

・Subnautica: Below Zero（PS5、PS4）

・ULTROS（PS5、PS4）

「ACE COMBAT 7: SKIES UNKNOWN」

「Undisputed」

「Subnautica: Below Zero」

「ULTROS」

(C)Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc. c DigitalGlobe, Inc. All Rights Reserved. All trademarks and copyrights associated with the manufacturers, aircraft, models, trade names, brands and visual images depicted in this game are the property of their respective owners, and used with such permissions.

Undisputed (C)2024 Steel City Interactive Limited (“SCI”). Developed by SCI. Published by Deep Silver. Deep Silver is a division of PLAION GmbH, Embracer Platz 1, 6604 Hofen, Austria. “Undisputed”? is a trademark of SCI. PLAION and Deep Silver are registered trademarks of PLAION GmbH.

(C) 2021-2024 Unknown Worlds Entertainment, Inc. SUBNAUTICA, BELOW ZERO and UNKNOWNWORLDS and the logos and designs associated therewith are trademarks of Unknown Worlds Entertainment, Inc. The SUBNAUTICA, BELOW ZERO and UNKNOWNWORLDS trademarks are Registered in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office and in other jurisdictions. All Rights Reserved.

Ultros (C)2024 El Huervo AB. “Ultros” and the Ultros logo are all brands of Kepler Interactive Limited. All rights reserved.