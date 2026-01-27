『あつ森』×名古屋の水族館がコラボ！ ゲームに登場するアクティビティをリアルに楽しめる
Nintendo Switch用のゲームソフト『あつまれ どうぶつの森』と、レゴランド・ジャパンの目の前に位置する、名古屋シーライフ水族館がコラボレーションした企画「あつまれ どうぶつの森 × 名古屋シーライフ水族館 海の生きもの ふれあい展」が、1月30日（金）から5月11日（月）まで、期間限定で開催される。
■アクティビティが充実！
今回開催される「あつまれ どうぶつの森 × 名古屋シーライフ水族館 海の生きもの ふれあい展」は、『あつまれ どうぶつの森』に登場するさまざまなアクティビティをリアルに体験できるという企画。
本ゲームに登場するサカナや海の幸30種類以上が展示され、各水槽ではゲーム中おなじみのフータによる解説だけでなく、飼育員による豆知識を楽しめるパネルを設置する。
また、『あつまれ どうぶつの森』に登場するサカナや海の幸を探す「生きものさがし」を開催。300円（税込）で販売されるカードには、1種類、水族館にいない生きものが描かれており、それを当てると記念ステッカーがもらえる。
さらに、人気のバックヤード体験ツアーでは、「サカナのまきエサ」をイメージしたデザインの紙袋でエサやり体験が可能。それから「かいがらのリース」をつくれるワークショップも毎日開催される。
加えて、「Nintendo Store」のチェックインでオリジナルポストカードがもらえるほか、限定フォトスポット設置や限定グッズの販売など、魅力的なコンテンツが盛りだくさんとなっている。
※Nintendo Switchは任天堂の商標です。
（C） Nintendo
※Nintendo Switchは任天堂の商標です。
（C） Nintendo