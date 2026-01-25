RAISE A SUILEN×Fear, and Loathing in Las Vegas、ツーマンライブ「Drown Out the Noise」開催！
2026年1月22日(木)、Zepp Osaka Baysideにて、RAISE A SUILEN×Fear, and Loathing in Las Vegas「Drown Out the Noise」（主催：株式会社ブシロードミュージック）が開催された。
2バンドによるツーマンライブは、2022年2月に開催されたRAISE A SUILEN SPECIAL LIVE「Repaint」以来、約4年ぶりの開催。また「Repaint」開催以降も、RAISE A SUILENはFear, and Loathing in Las Vegasが主催する音楽イベント「MEGA VEGAS」への出演、Fear, and Loathing in Las Vegasからは提供楽曲第2弾となる「Drown Out the Noise and Push Through the Trash」の制作など、積極的に交流を重ねてきた。
本編では、まずFear, and Loathing in Las Vegasが登場。RAISE A SUILENへの提供楽曲第1弾「Repaint」のセルフカバーを皮切りに、新旧の代表曲を全13曲披露。会場を大いに盛り上げると、続くRAISE A SUILENもアッパーチューンの人気楽曲に加え、「Drown Out the Noise and Push Through the Trash」のライブ初披露など全12曲を演奏。さらに、RAISE A SUILENによる「Rapaint」演奏の際には、Fear, and Loathing in Las VegasよりSoとMinamiがステージ上に登場し、コラボパフォーマンスも披露。会場は終始熱狂に包まれ、4年ぶりのツーマンライブは熱気冷めやらぬまま幕を下ろした。
RAISE A SUILENとしては、2月にBanG Dream! 10th Anniversary LIVE「In the name of BanG Dream!」、3月に「MEGA VEGAS 2026」への出演に加えて、今年6月には東京と兵庫で単独ライブの開催も決定している。2026年のRAISE A SUILENの活動にも引き続き注目だ。
●ライブ情報
RAISE A SUILEN×Fear, and Loathing in Las Vegas「Drown Out the Noise」
2026年1月22日(木) 開場18:00／開演19:00
会場：Zepp Osaka Bayside
出演：RAISE A SUILEN
Fear, and Loathing in Las Vegas
公演詳細はこちら
https://bang-dream.com/events/ras-vegas2026
＜セットリスト＞
Fear, and Loathing in Las Vegas
M1. Repaint
M2. Song of Steelers
M3. Until You Die Out
M4. Rave-up Tonight
M5. Just Awake
M6. Keep the Heat and Fire Yourself Up
M7. Fist for the New Era
M8. LLLD
M9. Step of Terror
M10. Party Boys
M11. Twilight
M12. Virtue and Vice
M13. Luck Will Be There
RAISE A SUILEN
M14. R·I·O·T
M15. HOWLING AMBITION
M16. Life on the Lotus
M17. UNSTOPPABLE
M18. Invincible Fighter
M19. Drown Out the Noise and Push Through the Trash
M20. V.I.P MONSTER
M21. TWIN TALE
M22. !NVADE SHOW!
M23. Repaint
M24. HELL! or HELL?
M25. OUTSIDER RODEO
セトリプレイリスト公開中
各音楽配信サービスにてRAISE A SUILEN×Fear, and Loathing in Las Vegas「Drown Out the Noise」のライブセットリストをプレイリストにて配信中です。
ライブの余韻をそのままに、配信でも両バンドの楽曲をお楽しみください。
https://bmu.lnk.to/ras-vegas2026pr
●ライブ情報
RAISE A SUILEN LIVE 2026
東京公演
2026年6月18日(木) 開場17:30／開演19:00(予定)
会場：SGC HALL ARIAKE
兵庫公演
2026年6月26日(金) 開場18:00／開演19:00(予定)
会場：神戸国際会館こくさいホール
チケット最速先行抽選申込
受付期間 ：〜2026年2月16日(月) 23:59
※RAISE A SUILEN 14th Single「‘FIGHT’ ADDICT」初回生産分に封入の申込券でご応募いただけます。
詳しくはこちら
https://bang-dream.com/events/ras_2026
「MEGA VEGAS 2026」
3月20日(金・祝) 開場 10:30／開演 12:00(予定)
3月21日(土) 開場 10:30／開演 12:00(予定)
会場：神戸ワールド記念ホール
チケット情報
・オフィシャルサイト5次抽選先行
受付URL
https://eplus.jp/megavegas/
受付期間：〜2026年1月25日(日) 23:59
・一般発売
受付期間：2026年1月30日(金) 10:00〜
※先着順・上限数に達し次第終了
詳しくはこちら
https://megavegas.jp/
©BanG Dream! Project
Photo ハタサトシ
