RAISE A SUILEN×Fear, and Loathing in Las Vegas、ツーマンライブ「Drown Out the Noise」開催！

2026年1月22日(木)、Zepp Osaka Baysideにて、RAISE A SUILEN×Fear, and Loathing in Las Vegas「Drown Out the Noise」（主催：株式会社ブシロードミュージック）が開催された。

2バンドによるツーマンライブは、2022年2月に開催されたRAISE A SUILEN SPECIAL LIVE「Repaint」以来、約4年ぶりの開催。また「Repaint」開催以降も、RAISE A SUILENはFear, and Loathing in Las Vegasが主催する音楽イベント「MEGA VEGAS」への出演、Fear, and Loathing in Las Vegasからは提供楽曲第2弾となる「Drown Out the Noise and Push Through the Trash」の制作など、積極的に交流を重ねてきた。

本編では、まずFear, and Loathing in Las Vegasが登場。RAISE A SUILENへの提供楽曲第1弾「Repaint」のセルフカバーを皮切りに、新旧の代表曲を全13曲披露。会場を大いに盛り上げると、続くRAISE A SUILENもアッパーチューンの人気楽曲に加え、「Drown Out the Noise and Push Through the Trash」のライブ初披露など全12曲を演奏。さらに、RAISE A SUILENによる「Rapaint」演奏の際には、Fear, and Loathing in Las VegasよりSoとMinamiがステージ上に登場し、コラボパフォーマンスも披露。会場は終始熱狂に包まれ、4年ぶりのツーマンライブは熱気冷めやらぬまま幕を下ろした。

RAISE A SUILENとしては、2月にBanG Dream! 10th Anniversary LIVE「In the name of BanG Dream!」、3月に「MEGA VEGAS 2026」への出演に加えて、今年6月には東京と兵庫で単独ライブの開催も決定している。2026年のRAISE A SUILENの活動にも引き続き注目だ。

RAISE A SUILEN×Fear, and Loathing in Las Vegas「Drown Out the Noise」

2026年1月22日(木) 開場18:00／開演19:00

会場：Zepp Osaka Bayside

出演：RAISE A SUILEN

Fear, and Loathing in Las Vegas

公演詳細はこちら

https://bang-dream.com/events/ras-vegas2026

＜セットリスト＞

Fear, and Loathing in Las Vegas

M1. Repaint

M2. Song of Steelers

M3. Until You Die Out

M4. Rave-up Tonight

M5. Just Awake

M6. Keep the Heat and Fire Yourself Up

M7. Fist for the New Era

M8. LLLD

M9. Step of Terror

M10. Party Boys

M11. Twilight

M12. Virtue and Vice

M13. Luck Will Be There

RAISE A SUILEN

M14. R·I·O·T

M15. HOWLING AMBITION

M16. Life on the Lotus

M17. UNSTOPPABLE

M18. Invincible Fighter

M19. Drown Out the Noise and Push Through the Trash

M20. V.I.P MONSTER

M21. TWIN TALE

M22. !NVADE SHOW!

M23. Repaint

M24. HELL! or HELL?

M25. OUTSIDER RODEO

セトリプレイリスト公開中

各音楽配信サービスにてRAISE A SUILEN×Fear, and Loathing in Las Vegas「Drown Out the Noise」のライブセットリストをプレイリストにて配信中です。

ライブの余韻をそのままに、配信でも両バンドの楽曲をお楽しみください。

https://bmu.lnk.to/ras-vegas2026pr

RAISE A SUILEN LIVE 2026

東京公演

2026年6月18日(木) 開場17:30／開演19:00(予定)

会場：SGC HALL ARIAKE

兵庫公演

2026年6月26日(金) 開場18:00／開演19:00(予定)

会場：神戸国際会館こくさいホール

チケット最速先行抽選申込

受付期間 ：〜2026年2月16日(月) 23:59

※RAISE A SUILEN 14th Single「‘FIGHT’ ADDICT」初回生産分に封入の申込券でご応募いただけます。

詳しくはこちら

https://bang-dream.com/events/ras_2026

「MEGA VEGAS 2026」

3月20日(金・祝) 開場 10:30／開演 12:00(予定)

3月21日(土) 開場 10:30／開演 12:00(予定)

会場：神戸ワールド記念ホール

チケット情報

・オフィシャルサイト5次抽選先行

受付URL

https://eplus.jp/megavegas/

受付期間：〜2026年1月25日(日) 23:59

・一般発売

受付期間：2026年1月30日(金) 10:00〜

※先着順・上限数に達し次第終了

詳しくはこちら

https://megavegas.jp/

©BanG Dream! Project

Photo ハタサトシ

