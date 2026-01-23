ダークな2Dアクションアドベンチャー「The Eternal Life of Goldman」の体験版が2月19日に配信アニメ「メイドインアビス」の作曲家も参加する新作
【「The Eternal Life of Goldman」体験版】 2月19日 配信予定
(C) 2026 Weappy. Published & Distributed by THQ Nordic GmbH, Austria. All other brands, product names and logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners. All rights reserved.
THQ Nordic Japanは、PC用2Dアクションアドベンチャー「The Eternal Life of Goldman（ジ エターナル ライフ オブ ゴールドマン）」の体験版を2月19日より配信する。【The Eternal Life of Goldman | Sounds of an Approaching Demo】
「The Eternal Life of Goldman」は制作に8年を費やし、手描きアニメーションのビジュアルを採用したアクションアドベンチャーゲーム。ダークで重厚な寓話的世界観を取り入れたタイトルで、音楽はアニメ「メイドインアビス」に携わるケビン・ペンキン氏、「Overwatch 2」などに携わるメイソン・リーバーマン氏、「Wargroove」などで知られるピート・レプリー氏、「オクトパストラベラー」などの楽曲を手掛けた西木康智氏が参加する。
体験版は導入部をプレイできる約90分の内容で、2月23日より開催されるSteam Next Fest開催期間中も引き続きプレイが可能。イベント終了よりしばらくしたタイミングに配信を終了する予定となっている。
