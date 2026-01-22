【Five Nights at Freddy's Into the Pit】 1月22日 発売 価格：3,839円

U&Iエンターテイメントジャパンは、プレイステーション 5/Nintendo Switch用アドベンチャーゲーム「Five Nights at Freddy's Into the Pit」パッケージ版を1月22日に発売した。価格は3,839円。あわせてX上でのキャンペーンを開始した。

「Five Nights at Freddy's Into the Pit」は「Five Nights at Freddy's」シリーズ最新作。主人公「オズワルド」が廃れたピザ屋の片隅にあるボールプールに足を踏み入れてから、「何か」に追われ逃げ延びる夜を描く。

Xキャンペーンは2月5日まで実施。Xアカウント「UIJinfo」をフォローし、対象の投稿をいいね、リポストしたユーザーから抽選で5人にギフトカード5,000円分を進呈する。

奈落へ飛び込め。そして狂気の新章に溺れろ。

ホラーアドベンチャー「Five Nights at Freddy's」シリーズの最新作が、待望のパッケージ版PlayStation®5／Nintendo Switch™ 専用ソフトで登場！



『Five Nights at Freddy's Into the Pit』発売記念！

【1月22日（木）発売決定！『Five Nights at Freddy's: Into The Pit』】

