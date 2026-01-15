¡¡¥½¥Ëー¡¦¥¤¥ó¥¿¥é¥¯¥Æ¥£¥Ö¥¨¥ó¥¿¥Æ¥¤¥ó¥á¥ó¥È¤Ï¡¢¥µ¥Ö¥¹¥¯¥ê¥×¥·¥ç¥ó¥µー¥Ó¥¹¡ÖPlayStation Plus¡×¤Î²ÃÆþ¼Ô¸þ¤±¥³¥ó¥Æ¥ó¥Ä¡Ö¥²ー¥à¥«¥¿¥í¥°¡×¤Î2026Ç¯1·î¤Î¹ñÆâ¸þ¤±¥é¥¤¥ó¥Ê¥Ã¥×¤ò¸ø³«¤·¤¿¡£1·î20Æü¤è¤êÄó¶¡¤ò³«»Ï¤¹¤ë¡£

¡¡1·î¤Î¥é¥¤¥ó¥Ê¥Ã¥×¤Ë¤Ï¥¤ー¥µ¥ó¡¦¥¦¥£¥ó¥¿ー¥º¤ËÂÔ¤Á¼õ¤±¤ë²á¹ó¤Ê»îÎý¤òÂÎ¸³¤¹¤ë¡Ö¥Ð¥¤¥ª¥Ï¥¶ー¥É¡¡¥ô¥£¥ì¥Ã¥¸¡×¤ò¤Ï¤¸¤á¡¢¥Û¥Î¥ë¥ë¤ÈÅìµþ¤òÉñÂæ¤ËÇ®¤¤¿Í´Ö¥É¥é¥Þ¤È¥Ð¥È¥ë¤¬·«¤ê¹­¤²¤é¤ì¤ë¡ÖÎ¶¤¬Ç¡¤¯8¡×¡¢°ÛÊÑ¤ò¸«Æ¨¤µ¤º¡¢8ÈÖ½Ð¸ý¤«¤é¤ÎÃ¦½Ð¤òÌÜ»Ø¤¹¡Ö8ÈÖ½Ð¸ý¡×¡¢²øÊª¤Ë»ÙÇÛ¤µ¤ì¤¿½ªËöÀ¤³¦¤òÀ¸¤­±ä¤Ó¤ë¡ÖA Quiet Place: The Road Ahead¡×¤Ê¤É¤¬ÅÐ¾ì¡£

¡¡¤µ¤é¤Ë¡¢¡ÖPlayStation Plus ¥×¥ì¥ß¥¢¥à¡×¤Ç¤Ï¡¢¥¢ー¥±ー¥É¤µ¤Ê¤¬¤é¤Î¥ìー¥¹¤¬³Ú¤·¤á¤ë¡Ö¥ê¥Ã¥¸¥ìー¥µー¡×¤¬Í·¤Ù¤ë¡£

2026Ç¯1·î¤Î¡Ö¥²ー¥à¥«¥¿¥í¥°¡×

¥²ー¥à¥«¥¿¥í¥°¡Ê¥¨¥¯¥¹¥È¥é¤ª¤è¤Ó¥×¥ì¥ß¥¢¥à¥×¥é¥ó¤¬ÂÐ¾Ý¡Ë

¡¦Darkest Dungeon II¡ÊPS5¡¢PS4¡Ë

¡¦Expeditions: A MudRunner Game¡ÊPS5¡¢PS4¡Ë

¡¦A Little to the Left¡ÊPS5¡¢PS4¡Ë

¥¯¥é¥·¥Ã¥¯¥¹¥«¥¿¥í¥°¡Ê¥×¥ì¥ß¥¢¥à¥×¥é¥ó¤¬ÂÐ¾Ý¡Ë

(C)CAPCOM CO., LTD. 2021 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

(C)SEGA

(C) KOTAKE CREATE Licensed to and published by Active Gaming Media Inc.

TM & (C) 2024 Paramount Pictures. All Rights Reserved.

2024 Red Hook Studios Inc. Darkest Dungeon¡¢Red Hook Studios¡¢Darkest Dungeon¥í¥´¡¢¤ª¤è¤ÓRed Hook¥í¥´¤Ï¡¢Red Hook Studios Inc.¤Î¾¦É¸¤Ç¤¹¡£ÌµÃÇÊ£¼Ì¡¦Å¾ºÜ¤ò¶Ø¤¸¤Þ¤¹¡£

(C) 2024 Expeditions: A MudRunner Game, a game developed by Saber Interactive and published by Focus Entertainment. Focus Entertainment, Saber Interactive and their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks. Havok software is © 2019 Microsoft. All other trademarks, registered trademarks or their logos belong to their respective owners. All rights reserved.

(C) 2024 Max Inferno Studio Inc. All rights reserved. A Little to the Left is a registered trade mark of Max Inferno Studio Inc. Published and distributed by Secret Mode Limited. Secret Mode Limited is a subsidiary of Sumo Group Limited. SECRET MODE, the SECRET MODE logos and the crossed keys GLHF logo are registered trade marks of Sumo Group Limited.

(C)Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc.