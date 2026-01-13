

岡山県庁

岡山県と和気町は2026年2月12日、全編英語でオンライン移住セミナーを開催します。岡山県が英語でオンライン移住セミナーを開くのは初めてだということです。

日本移住を検討している人に、岡山県和気町の生活や魅力を知ってもらい、選択肢の一つにしてもらうのが狙いです。

イギリスから和気町に移住して英語教師をしているジャック・チャールズ・トナーさんをゲストに招き、地域活動に参加して感じた地域の温かい雰囲気などについて話してもらいます。

申し込みの締め切りは2月12日正午まで。詳細は、岡山県中山間・地域振興課に問い合わせてください。

電話：086-226-7862 メール：uij@pref.okayama.lg.jp

■Online Relocation Seminar in English

(Hosted by OKAYAMA Pref. & WAKE Town)

■Date：February 12, 2026 19:00-20:00 Online (zoom)

■Seminar Program

・Introduction of OKAYAMA Prefecture

・Introduction of WAKE Town and people moved from abroad

・Guest talk Free talk (Q&A)

■Contact:Rural and Regional Revitalization Div. Dept. of Citizen Services Okayama Prefectural Government

E-mail:uij@pref.okayama.lg.jp

■Apply:By noon, Thursday, February 12

・Free admission

・Pre-booking required

(セミナーチラシより抜粋)

OKAYAMA Prefecture is hosting its first online seminar in English for those considering relocation. Blessed with the beauty of the sea and the mountains, and with fewer natural disasters and great access to cities all across Japan, OKAYAMA offers both rich natural environment and convenience of life. In this seminar, relocation advisors of WAKE, a small town in OKAYAMA, will introduce the lives of people who have moved there from abroad. In addition, a guest who relocated to WAKE from the United Kingdom will share his experiences of living in the town.