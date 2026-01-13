GoogleがAndroidセキュリティーパッチ2026年1月分を案内！Pixel 7a以降のスマホなどに脆弱性・不具合の修正を含むソフトウェア更新が提供開始
|Googleスマホ・タブレット「Pixel」シリーズに2026年1月分のソフトウェア更新を提供開始！
Googleは5日（現地時間）、スマートフォン（スマホ）など向けプラットフォーム「Android」における月次セキュリティーパッチの2026年1月分を告示しています。また同社は12日（現地時間）、これらのセキュリティーパッチを含むソフトウェア更新を「Made by Google」として「Pixel」ブランドのスマホやタブレットにおいて2026年1月分のソフトウェア更新を現地時間の2026年1月12日（月）より提供開始したとお知らせしています。
更新後のビルド番号はEMEA（欧州および中東、アフリカ）向けのPixel 9シリーズおよびPixel 10シリーズが「BP4A.260105.004.A2」、日本向けのPixel 9aおよびPixel 10シリーズが「BP4A.260105.004.C2」、Verizon向けのPixel 9aが「BP4A.260105.004.B2」というようにブランチしており、それ以外向けはすべての機種で「BP4A.260105.004.E1」となっています。なお、少なくとも現時点では2025年11月分に続いて「Pixel 7」および「Pixel 7 Pro」、「Pixel 6a」、「Pixel 6」、「Pixel 6 Pro」のソフトウェア更新は配信されていません。
その他、このソフトウェア更新にはセキュリティーパッチのほか、いくつかの機能改善と不具合修正が実施されており、対象の全機種にて特定の状況下でシスコの「Webex」による通話中にノイズの多い着信音が発生する問題やLive Universeの壁紙を削除すると再起動するまで壁紙とスタイルアプリが使用できなくなることがある問題が修正されているほか、Pixel 10シリーズにおいて特定の状況下でAOD（青色光）がちらつく問題やAdobe LightroomアプリでHDR写真を編集する際に画面にノイズの多い線が点滅する問題を修正し、さらに特定の状況下でのGPUパフォーマンスの全般的な改善などをしているということです。
Pixelシリーズにはセキュリティーパッチや不具合を修正するソフトウェア更新が毎月提供されており、2026年1月分のセキュリティーパッチはCVEに登録されている脆弱性はAndroidにおけるCriticalが1つ、PixelにおけるCriticalが1つのみとなっており、Android Automotive OSとWear OSについてはそれぞれAndroidのセキュリティーパッチが含まれているとしています。
Pixelの対象機種におけるソフトウェア更新によって変更される内容は以下の通り。上記以外にもPixel 8以降において特定の状況下でバッテリーが消耗する問題を修正していたり、Pixel 10シリーズで特定の状況下でタッチスクリーンがランダムに動作を停止する問題を修正していたりしています。なお、ここ最近では大きな更新が行われる四半期ごとのソフトウェア更新以外ではセキュリティーパッチを含めてあまり変更がなく、少なくとも2025年11月分についてはPixel 6シリーズやPixel 7およびPixel 7 Proについてはソフトウェア更新が最終的にもありませんでした。
What’s included
The January 2026 update includes bug fixes and improvements for Pixel users - see below for details
Audio
- Fix for noisy ringback tones experienced during Webex calls under certain conditions*[1]
Battery & Charging
- Fix for issue with battery draining in certain conditions*[2]
Display & Graphics
- Fix for issue with AOD flickering under certain conditions*[3]
- Fix for noisy lines flashing on the screen when editing HDR photos in the Adobe Lightroom app under certain conditions*[3]
General improvements for GPU performance in certain conditions*[3]
Touch
- Fix for issue with touchscreen randomly stops working in certain conditions*[3]
User Interface
- Fix for an issue where deleting a Live Universe wallpaper could occasionally cause the Wallpaper and style app to become unusable until the device is rebooted*[1]
--------------------------------------------------------------------------
Device Applicability
Fixes are available for all supported Pixel devices unless otherwise indicated below. Some fixes may be carrier/region specific.
*[1] Pixel 7a, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 8a, Pixel Fold, Pixel Tablet, Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, Pixel 9 Pro Fold, Pixel 9a, Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, Pixel 10 Pro Fold
*[2] Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 8a, Pixel Fold, Pixel Tablet, Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, Pixel 9 Pro Fold, Pixel 9a, Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, Pixel 10 Pro Fold
*[3] Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, Pixel 10 Pro Fold
|CVE
|Severity
|Component
|Subcomponent／Type
|Updated AOSP versions
|CVE-2025-54957
|Critical
|Dolby
|DD+ Codec
|ー
|CVE
|Severity
|Component
|Subcomponent／Type
|Updated AOSP versions
|CVE-2025-48647
|Critical
|Pixel
|EoP／CPM
|ー
記事執筆：memn0ck
