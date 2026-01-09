



小豆島酒造（香川・小豆島町）が2026年3月28日、「小豆島新酒祭」を開催します。

ステージの音楽を楽しみながら、日本酒に合う料理を味わうことができます。秘蔵酒を含む全てのお酒を1杯500円で提供する他、仕込みの様子や映像を紹介する「蔵見学ツアー」を開催します。

庭ではマルシェを開催し、島の有志がテントを出店してクラフトビール、島の放牧豚の生ハム、手作りスイーツ、タコめし、野菜などを提供します。当日は酒粕が詰め放題で、小豆島の米を使ったポン菓子の実演販売もあります。

小豆島酒造では、日本酒を通じて海外客も「島時間」を楽しんでほしいと話しています。2026年は英語のチラシも準備しました。以下、英語の案内文。

Shodoshima Brewery on Seto Inland Sea, will hold its Shinshu(new Sake) Festival on 28 March 2026. They welcome our overseas visitors with the aroma of new sake and delicious cuisine.

Brewery staff will pop the rice on the spot, enjoy the freshly made, fragrant crunch. There will be a stage again this year. Relax in the brewery garden, sip your drink. The market offers beer, wine, snacks, sweets and more. Discover the delicious charms of Shodoshima. Kids' corner available. All you can pack Sake Lees. On the brewery tour, watch how sake is made and see behind-the-scene footage.

They are looking for venders for the market, and performers for the music stage. For further details, please contact Shodoshima Brewery.