Suspended 4th、インストライブ＜Parallel The Galaxy Rev.2＞を東名阪開催
Suspended 4thが3月、東名阪ツアー＜Suspended 4th pre “Parallel The Galaxy Rev.2”＞を開催することが発表となった。
2026年初の自主企画＜Parallel The Galaxy Rev.2＞は、久しぶりのインストゥルメンタルでのライブだ。名古屋の路上ライブでは日常的に行っているものの、ライブハウスでオフボーカルのライブは今回が2回目。3月13日に東京・Spotify O-nest、3月19日に大阪・心斎橋ANIMA、3月25日に愛知・名古屋 JAMMIN’といった東名阪3公演のツアーとなる。
チケットのファンクラブBackYard Clud先行は本日1月7日19時より。
■＜Suspended 4th pre “Parallel The Galaxy Rev.2”＞
3月13日(金) 東京・Spotify O-nest
3月19日(木) 大阪・心斎橋ANIMA
3月25日(水) 愛知・名古屋 JAMMIN’
関連リンク
◆Suspended 4th オフィシャルサイト
◆Suspended 4th オフィシャルTwitter
◆Suspended 4th オフィシャルYouTubeチャンネル
◆PIZZA OF DEATH RECORDS オフィシャルサイト