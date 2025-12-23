¡ÖTitanfall 2¡×

¡¡Respawn Entertainment¤Ï12·î23Æü¡¢ÁÏ¶È¼Ô¤ÎVince Zampella¡Ê¥Ó¥ó¥¹¡¦¥¶¥ó¥Ú¥é¡Ë»á¤¬ÀÂµî¤·¤¿¤³¤È¤òÌÀ¤é¤«¤Ë¤·¤¿¡£

¡¡Vince»á¤ÏRespawn Entertainment¤ÎÁÏ¶È¼Ô¤Ç¡¢Æ±¼Ò¤¬¼ê³Ý¤±¤ë¡ÖCall of Duty¡×¤ä¡ÖTitanfall¡×¡¢¡ÖApex Legends¡×¤Ê¤É¿ô¡¹¤ÎºîÉÊ¤ò¼ê³Ý¤±¤Æ¤­¤¿¿ÍÊª¡£

¡¡Respawn Entertainment¤Ï¸ø¼°X¤òÄÌ¤¸¤Æ»×¤¤¤òÄÖ¤Ã¤Æ¤ª¤ê¡¢Vince»á¤¬³«È¯¥Áー¥à¤À¤±¤Ç¤Ê¤¯¥³¥ß¥å¥Ë¥Æ¥£¤Ë¤âÂç¤­¤Ê±Æ¶Á¤òÍ¿¤¨¤ë¿ÍÊª¤À¤Ã¤¿¤³¤È¤òÌÀ¤«¤·¤Æ¤ª¤ê¡¢¥Ý¥¹¥È¤Ë¤ÏÆ±»á¤Î¼Ì¿¿¤âÅº¤¨¤é¤ì¤Æ¤¤¤ë¡£

We're heartbroken by the passing of our founder and dear friend Vince Zampella.



Vince was a titan and legend of this industry, a visionary leader and a force who shaped teams and games like Call of Duty, Titanfall, Apex Legends, the Star Wars Jedi series and Battlefield for our¡Ä pic.twitter.com/L51gG9tbRo