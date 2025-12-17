Amazonにて、Steam用コードがセール価格で販売されている。期間は2026年1月5日23時59分まで。

期間中、ターン制RPG「Clair Obscur: Expedition 33」（通常版/Deluxe Edition）やハードコアアクションRPG「The First Berserker」（通常版/Deluxe Edition）、SFサバイバルアドベンチャー「The Alters」（Deluxe Edition）がお買い得になっている。

なお、セール品の売り切れなどにより、セール自体の中止の可能性もあるため、対象の商品がセール価格になっているのを確認の上購入いただきたい。

PC (Steam)オンラインコード版「Clair Obscur: Expedition 33」

動作環境

・対応OS: Windows 10

・CPU: Intel Core i7-8700K / AMD Ryzen 5 1600X

・メモリ: 8 GB RAM

・HDD: 55 GB available space

・NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 6 GB / AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT 6 GB / Intel Arc A380 6 GB

・DirectX Version 12

PC (Steam)オンラインコード版「The First Berserker: Khazan (Deluxe Edition)」

動作環境

・対応OS: Windows 10 64bit 22H2

・CPU: Intel Core i3-6300 or AMD Ryzen 3 1200

・メモリ: 12 GB RAM

・HDD: 70 GB available space

・GeForce GTX 970 or Radeon RX 580 or Arc A580

・DirectX: Version 11

(C)2025 Sandfall Interactive SAS - Published by Kepler Interactive Limited. All rights reserved.

(C)NEXON Korea Corp. & NEOPLE Inc. All Rights Reserved.

