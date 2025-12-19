オバマ元大統領が2025年のおすすめ書籍・映画・音楽をまとめて発表
2025年12月19日、バラク・オバマ元大統領が2025年に読んだり観たり聴いたりした本・映画・音楽の中から、お気に入りのものをリストアップして公開しました。
As 2025 comes to a close, I'm continuing a tradition that I started during my time in the White House: sharing my annual lists of favorite books, movies, and music. I hope you find something new to enjoy-and please send any recommendations for me to check out! pic.twitter.com/T9LFt5fnKG— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 18, 2025
◆書籍
・Paper Girl
・Flashlight
・We the People
・The Wilderness
・There Is No Place for Us
・North Sun
・1929
・The Loneliness of Sonia and Sunny
・Dead and Alive
・What We Can Know
・The Look
・Mark Twain
・The Book of Records
・King of Ashes
・Rosarita
・Audition
・The Buffalo Hunter Hunter
・Abundance
・A Marriage at Sea
・Who Is Government?
・The Sirens' Call
◆映画
・ワン・バトル・アフター・アナザー
・罪人たち
・IT WAS JUST AN ACCIDENT
・ハムネット
・センチメンタル・バリュー
・しあわせな選択
・The Secret Agent(O AGENTE SECRETO)
・トレイン・ドリームズ
・ジェイ・ケリー
・Good Fortune
・ORWELL 2+2=5
◆音楽
・Nice To Each Other
・Abracadabra
・Never Felt Better
・Luther
・Just Say Dat
・In the Name of Love
・Tatata
・The Giver
・Ancient Light
・Jump
・Aurora
・Vitamina
・Faithless
・Silver Lining
・Float
・Pasayadan
・No More Old Men
・Ordinary
・99
・Bury Me
・Sycamore Tree
・Pending
・I Wish I Could Go Travelling Again
・Nokia
・Sexo, Violencia y Llantas
・Please Don’t Cry
・En Privado
・Metal
・Stay
・Not in Surrender