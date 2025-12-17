Valveは、PCゲーム配信プラットフォーム「Steam」にて「Steamリプレイ2025（Steam Replay 2025）」を公開している。

「Steamリプレイ2025」は2025年に遊んだゲームを振り返ることができるもの。プレイしたゲームの本数やアンロックした実績数、最長の連続プレイ日数などのデータがまとめられている。プレイ時間の長かった上位3タイトルについては各月にどの程度遊んだのかといった内容を確認できるほか、総プレイ時間に対する割合などもチェック可能。また、プレイしたゲームジャンルの傾向などの項目もあり、1年のハイライトを見返すことができる。

ブラウザ上ではログインすることで「Steamリプレイ2025」を閲覧できるほか、アプリからも記録をチェックできる。

□「Steamリプレイ2025」のページ

