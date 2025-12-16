【「Marvel’s Spider-Man Game of the Year Edition」パッケージ版】 発売日：2019年8月29日 価格：4,290円 セール価格：2,380円

Amazonにて、プレイステーション 4用オープンワールドアクションアドベンチャー「Marvel’s Spider-Man Game of the Year Edition」のパッケージ版が特別価格で販売されている。セール価格は45%オフの2,380円。

「Marvel’s Spider-Man Game of the Year Edition」は、2018年に発売された「Marvel’s Spider-Man」本編に、追加ストーリーDLC（ダウンロードコンテンツ）3部作「摩天楼は眠らない」（黒猫の獲物/王座を継ぐ者/白銀の系譜）を同梱した特別版。「Marvel’s Spider-Man」の世界を遊び尽くせる内容となっており、スパイダーマンとなり、オープンワールドで再現されたニューヨークを縦横無尽に駆け巡ることができる。

【『Marvel’s Spider-Man』 追加DLC 3部作「摩天楼は眠らない」第1弾「黒猫の獲物」トレーラー】【『Marvel’s Spider-Man』 ストーリートレーラー】

