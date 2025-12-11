【PS Plus：12月のゲームカタログ】 12月16日 提供開始 ※一部タイトルは12月9日より提供

ソニー・インタラクティブエンタテインメントは、PS Plus エクストラとプレミアムの加入者向けに提供しているゲームカタログについて、12月16日から提供するタイトルを公開した。

今回ゲームカタログに追加されるのは「アサシン クリード ミラージュ」、「Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty」、「GRANBLUE FANTASY: Relink」など計9タイトル。その内「Skate Story」は12月9日より先行して配信が開始されている。

また、プレミアムプラン向けのクラシックスカタログには「ソウルキャリバーIII」が追加となる。

□日本向けPSブログのページ

12月の「ゲームカタログ」

アサシン クリード ミラージュ

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

Skate Story ※12月9日より先行配信中

GRANBLUE FANTASY: Relink

そのほかの12月新規追加タイトル

クラシックスカタログ（プレミアムプランが対象）

LEGO ホライゾン アドベンチャー（PS5） プラネットコースター 2（PS5） キャットクエスト3（PS5 / PS4） パウ・パトロール グランプリ（PS5 / PS4） パウ・パトロール ワールド（PS5 / PS4）

ソウルキャリバーIII

