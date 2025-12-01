ソニー・インタラクティブエンタテインメントは、PlayStation Storeにてプレイステーション 5/プレイステーション 4用タイトルを中心とした「歳末感謝セール！」を開催している。期間は12月22日まで。

年末年始のシーズンに先駆けて実施される本セールでは、各種タイトル本編とデジタルコンテンツをセットにしたデラックスエディションが多数ラインナップされている。

セール対象タイトルとしては10月に発売されたばかりの「デジモンストーリー タイムストレンジャー デラックスエディション」が10%オフの9,900円で登場。このほか「ホグワーツ・レガシー: デジタルデラックスエディション」や「FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH Digital Deluxe Edition」といった作品が割引されている。

セール対象タイトル（一部）

セール期間：12月22日まで



デジモンストーリー タイムストレンジャー デラックスエディション

価格：11,000円→9,900円（10%オフ）

・ストアページ

ホグワーツ・レガシー: デジタルデラックスエディション

価格：10,978円→1,646円（85%オフ）

・ストアページ

FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH Digital Deluxe Edition

価格：11,501円→5,750円（50%オフ）

・ストアページ

『ボーダーランズ 4』デラックス・エディション

価格：13,860円→11,088円（20%オフ）

・ストアページ

