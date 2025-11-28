『チ。 ―地球の運動について―』オリジナル・サウンドトラック、来年1月21日CD発売
テレビアニメ『チ。 ―地球の運動について―』のオリジナル・サウンドトラックが、2026年1月21日にCDで発売される。
本作は、魚豊氏の同名漫画が原作。15世紀のヨーロッパを舞台に、地動説を証明することに自らの信念と命を懸けた人々を描いた。
音楽を担当したのは、agraph名義でのソロアーティストとしての活動のほか、近年は劇伴作家として世界的に高い評価を得ている牛尾憲輔氏。本作には魚豊氏のリクエストによって参加が決定したという経緯があり、牛尾氏本人もグレゴリオ聖歌の譜面の研究からスタートしたという熱のこもった制作となった。
今回発売されるCDでは、制作された全55曲をCD2枚組にすべて収録、その魅力を余すことなく楽しめる内容となっている。また、付属の24Pブックレットに魚豊氏×牛尾氏の特別対談を収録。劇伴制作の裏話から、お互いの創作の源流を遡るまで、約2万字におよぶボリュームでたっぷり語り尽くしたここでしか読めない特別対談となっている。
■収録楽曲
1. thaumazein -theme from "Orb: On the Movements of the Earth"
2. torture
3. thought
4. woods, stone
5. void
6. self-deceived
7. execution
8. tension
9. overwhelming
10. intellect
11. glimmering
12. contemplate
13. death
14. letter
15. distress
16. crawling thought
17. into a corner
18. the bottom
19. beautiful things
20. devotion
21. feeling lost
22. duel
23. dichotomy
24. theory
25. heresy
26. no place to escape
27. dawn
28. hope
29. panic
30. tactics
31. thrill
32. the last moment
33. pointless
34. failed
35. cheat
1. morning star
2. distrust
3. plot
4. confrontment
5. reminiscence
6. sorrow
7. recollection
8. unbroken
9. new period
10. take a stand
11. conversation
12. plan
13. dull…
14. innovation
15. technology
16. peak
17. chase
18. edge
19. waver
20. curiosity
