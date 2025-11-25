¥É¥¸¥ã¡¼¥¹¤ÎÂçÃ«æÆÊ¿Áª¼ê¡Ê31ºÐ¡Ë¤¬11·î24Æü¡Ê¸½ÃÏ»þ´Ö¡Ë¡¢¼«¿È¤ÎInstagram¤ò¹¹¿·¤·¡¢Íè½Õ³«ºÅ¤µ¤ì¤ëWBC¡Ê¥ï¡¼¥ë¥É¡¦¥Ù¡¼¥¹¥Ü¡¼¥ë¡¦¥¯¥é¥·¥Ã¥¯¡Ë¤Ø¤Î½Ð¾ì¤òÉ½ÌÀ¤·¤¿¡£



ÂçÃ«Áª¼ê¤Ï¤³¤ÎÆü¡¢±Ñ¸ì¤Ç¡ÖThank you to all the fans for another great season. I'll train hard and look forward to seeing you all next year.¡×¡Ê¥Õ¥¡¥ó¤Î³§ÍÍ¡¢ÁÇÀ²¤é¤·¤¤¥·¡¼¥º¥ó¤ò¤¢¤ê¤¬¤È¤¦¤´¤¶¤¤¤Þ¤·¤¿¡£¤Þ¤¿ÍèÇ¯¤ª²ñ¤¤¤Ç¤­¤ë¤Î¤ò³Ú¤·¤ß¤Ë¤·¤Æ¤¤¤Þ¤¹¡Ë¤È¥³¥á¥ó¥È¡£



Â³¤±¤ÆÆüËÜ¸ì¤Ç¡ÖÆüËÜ¤òÂåÉ½¤·¤ÆºÆ¤Ó¥×¥ì¡¼¤Ç¤­¤ë¤³¤È¤ò´ò¤·¤¯»×¤¤¤Þ¤¹¡×¤È¤Ä¤Å¤ê¡¢Á°²ó¤ÎWBC½Ð¾ì»þ¤Î¼Ì¿¿¤Ê¤É¤òÅº¤¨¤¿¡£