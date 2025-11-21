Aile The Shota¡¢¥é¥Ö¥½¥ó¥°¡Ö·î¸«ÁÛ (Prod. ÄÕÃ«¹¥°ÌÃÖ)¡×¥ê¥Ã¥×¥·¥ó¥¯¥Ó¥Ç¥ª¤ò¥µ¥×¥é¥¤¥º¸ø³«
AAile The Shota¤¬¡¢10·î24Æü¤Ë¥ê¥ê¡¼¥¹¤·¤¿¿·¶ÊŽ¢·î¸«ÁÛ (Prod. ÄÕÃ«¹¥°ÌÃÖ)Ž£¤Î¥ê¥Ã¥×¥·¥ó¥¯¥Ó¥Ç¥ª¤ò¥µ¥×¥é¥¤¥º¸ø³«¤·¤¿¡£
ËÜ³Ú¶Ê¤ÎMusic Video¤Ï¡¢Aile The Shota¤Î²ÎÀ¼¤«¤éÅÁ¤ï¤ëÈá°¥¤ò¿¼¤¤±Æ¤Î¤¢¤ë¥È¡¼¥ó¤ÇÉ½¸½¤·¤¿ÆâÍÆ¤¬È¿¶Á¤ò¸Æ¤Ó¡¢´û¤Ë30Ëü²óºÆÀ¸¤òÆÍÇË¡£¥ê¥Ã¥×¥·¥ó¥¯¥Ó¥Ç¥ª¤â´Ñ¤ë¿Í¤Î´¶¾ð¤òÍÉ¤êÆ°¤«¤¹¤è¤¦¤Ê¡¢1¥«¥Ã¥È¤Î¥¹¥È¥¤¥Ã¥¯¤ÊÆâÍÆ¤È¤Ê¤Ã¤Æ¤¤¤ë¡£
◾️¥Ç¥¸¥¿¥ë¥·¥ó¥°¥ë¡Ö·î¸«ÁÛ (Prod. ÄÕÃ«¹¥°ÌÃÖ)Ž£
2025Ç¯10·î24Æü¡Ê¶â¡Ë¥ê¥ê¡¼¥¹
ÇÛ¿®¡§https://orcd.co/ats_tsukimisou
¡¦³Ú¶Ê¥·¥§¥¢¥¥ã¥ó¥Ú¡¼¥ó
https://ailetheshota.tokyo/topic/tsukimisou_share/
10/27(·î)~11/3(·î)23:59¤Þ¤Ç
´ØÏ¢¥ê¥ó¥¯
¢¡Aile The Shota ¥ª¥Õ¥£¥·¥ã¥ë¥µ¥¤¥È
¢¡Aile The Shota ¥ª¥Õ¥£¥·¥ã¥ëX
¢¡Aile The Shota Info X
¢¡Aile The Shota ¥ª¥Õ¥£¥·¥ã¥ëInstagram
¢¡Aile The Shota ¥ª¥Õ¥£¥·¥ã¥ëYouTube¥Á¥ã¥ó¥Í¥ë
¢¡Aile The Shota ¥ª¥Õ¥£¥·¥ã¥ëTikTok