Windows Updateでゲーム性能低下？ NVIDIA GeForce向けにドライバ「Hotfix 581.94」公開中
米NVIDIAは11月19日（現地時間）、サポートページを更新し、GeForceシリーズ向けホットフィックスドライバ「581.94」を公開した。一部ゲームで性能低下が見られる場合があった問題を解消するとしており、影響しない場合は急いで適用しなくてもよい。
スケジュール外で不具合を解消するホットフィックスドライバが公開されたという内容。Windows Update「KB5066835」を適用してから一部のゲームで性能が低下すると報告があり、影響を受けていたユーザーはホットフィックスドライバを適用することで対処できる。NVIDIA Appからは入手できないため、サポートページからダウンロードする必要がある。
NVIDIA GeForce Hotfix Driver v581.94 is now available.This update resolves the following: ✅Lower performance may be observed in some games after updating to Windows 11 October 2025 KB5066835Click below to learn more: ⤵️https://t.co/qXUeFIew3Z- NVIDIA Customer Care (@nvidiacc) November 20, 2025
