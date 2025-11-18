巨大な太陽の前でスカイダイビングする瞬間を捉えた天体写真がすごい
天体写真家のアンドリュー・マッカーシーさんの撮影した写真「The Fall Of Icarus(イカロスの墜落)」が「これまで見たことのない作品だ」と話題になっています。
“The Fall Of Icarus”: Astrophotographer Snaps Skydiver Falling In Front Of The Sun In Spectacular Photo | IFLScience
マッカーシーさんが撮影した写真が以下。紅炎がうずまく太陽に人のシルエットが重なっています。この人影は、スカイダイバーのガブリエル・C・ブラウンさんのもの。
Here's the full photo briefly featured in my recent video post showing @BlackGryph0n against the full solar chromosphere after his jump. Crazy how small he looks despite being nearly 50,000,000x closer!
This ended up being my most popular print (vs the closeup) linked in my bio. pic.twitter.com/nlnAzuq5mz— Andrew McCarthy (@AJamesMcCarthy) November 14, 2025
ブラウンさんのシルエットをズームした写真はこんな感じ。太陽の表面や黒点の様子がはっきり映っています。この作品は遠近法を利用して撮影されたもので、CGを用いた合成は一切行われていません。
Immense planning and technical precision was required for this absolutely preposterous (but real) view: I captured my friend @BlackGryph0n transiting the sun during a skydive.
This might be the first photo of it's kind in existence. See a video of this moment in the reply ???? pic.twitter.com/mkjfavuVsZ— Andrew McCarthy (@AJamesMcCarthy) November 13, 2025
科学系ニュースサイトのIFLScienceは、「ブラウンさんのシルエットが、泡立つ太陽の表面を背景に見事な輪郭を描いています。彼が飛び降りる軌道は太陽表面の黒点の間に完璧に収まっています。これは単なる美しい写真ではなく、まさに傑作といえるでしょう」と評価しています。
マッカーシーさんによると、ブラウンさんと一緒にスカイダイビングする機会に恵まれた際、「スカイダイビングを天体写真にどう取り入れられるか」という話で盛り上がったとのこと。そこから徐々にアイデアが発展し、「パラモーターで高度を上げてからブラウンさんがジャンプしたところを、マッカーシーさんが撮影する」という撮影方法が考案されました。
しかし、完璧なタイミングでブラウンさんが太陽の前を通過するにはかなり綿密な打ち合わせが必要だったそうで、マッカーシーさんは「これはかなり難しい撮影でした。カメラを数台設置し、パラモーターのパイロットとブラウンさんと私の3人で通話しながら撮影を行いました。パイロットは自分の影を見て、カメラを構えている私の位置と交差するのを確認すると、エンジンをアイドル状態にして太陽の中を滑空しました。そして、私はブラウンさんたちのシルエットが見えたら操縦方法を指示しました。ジャンプの指示を出すまで6回も試行錯誤しました」と語っています。
マッカーシーさんは撮影時のムービーも公開しており、巨大な太陽の前でパラモーターからブラウンさんがダイブする瞬間がはっきりわかります。
The moment of the jump, captured in hydrogen alpha light to resolve the sun’s atmosphere.
We decided to release the photo in print- both as an up close shot and showing the full disc of the sun, which you can see here: https://t.co/K4DovGV4ni pic.twitter.com/hYHg7rZXdK— Andrew McCarthy (@AJamesMcCarthy) November 13, 2025
撮影に成功した瞬間、マッカーシーさんが「オーマイガー！」と言いながら喜びに打ち震える様子もムービーで公開されています。
The moment I captured something incredible on Saturday. These reactions were completely unscripted, just the sheer awe of the moment. I still can’t believe it’s real
See what I’m reacting to tomorrow morning- I’ll send email subscribers the first look. Signup link in the reply! pic.twitter.com/03gpuxixRu— Andrew McCarthy (@AJamesMcCarthy) November 11, 2025