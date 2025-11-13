11月13日、アクションゲーム「ラチェット&クランク」のスマートフォン向け最新タイトル「ラチェット&クランク：レンジャー・ランブル」が発表された。

本作は、キャプテン・クォークによるシミュレーション世界を舞台にした、テンポの速いマルチプレーヤーモバイルシューターになるとのこと。YouTubeではトレーラーも公開されており、3人称視点でキャラクターたちが様々な武器を駆使して戦っていく様子を確認できる。

公式サイトでは事前登録がスタート。Android、iOS向けに配信が予定されている。

Are you ready to Rumble?! 💥



Blast into Ratchet & Clank: Ranger Rumble, a fast-paced multiplayer mobile shooter set in Captain Qwark’s totally safe simulation!



Play as heroes from across the galaxy and time and become the next Galactic Ranger!



🎟️ Pre-Reg now:… pic.twitter.com/14aKpYkLd8