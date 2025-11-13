「ラチェクラ」のスマホ向け新作「ラチェット&クランク：レンジャー・ランブル」発表テンポの速いマルチプレイシューター
【ラチェット&クランク：レンジャー・ランブル】 配信日：未定
11月13日、アクションゲーム「ラチェット&クランク」のスマートフォン向け最新タイトル「ラチェット&クランク：レンジャー・ランブル」が発表された。
本作は、キャプテン・クォークによるシミュレーション世界を舞台にした、テンポの速いマルチプレーヤーモバイルシューターになるとのこと。YouTubeではトレーラーも公開されており、3人称視点でキャラクターたちが様々な武器を駆使して戦っていく様子を確認できる。
公式サイトでは事前登録がスタート。Android、iOS向けに配信が予定されている。【Ratchet & Clank: Ranger Rumble | Reveal Trailer】
(C)2025 Sony Interactive Entertainment LLC. Ratchet & Clank and Ratchet & Clank: Ranger Rumble are registered trademarks or trademarks of Sony Interactive Entertainment LLC.