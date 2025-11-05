「NVIDIA GeForce Game Ready Driver 581.80」公開。Intel Core 2 Duo / Core 2 Quad CPUでの不具合解消
米NVIDIAは11月4日（現地時間）、同社グラフィックス製品向けの最新ドライバ「NVIDIA GeForce Game Ready Driver 581.80」の提供を開始した。NVIDIA App等でリリースされ、手軽に適用できる。
発売が差し迫ってきた新作ゲームタイトル『Call of Duty: Black Ops 7』に発売前から対応する最新ドライバ。『Anno 117: Pax Romana』『Europa Universalis V』でのDLSS 4機能に対応するほか、『F1 25』でのDLSSフレーム生成機能の安定性を高めている。
加えて、極めてレガシーなCPUであるIntel Core 2 Duo / Core 2 Quad CPUで、Vulkanアプリがクラッシュするバグも解消した。
⚠️ NEW DRIVER ALERT ⚠️ Get Game Ready for the best experience in your favorite games including Anno 117: Pax Romana and Europa Universalis V.+ More → https://t.co/Hpf3TiJRri pic.twitter.com/fEUZGFgmQR- NVIDIA GeForce (@NVIDIAGeForce) November 4, 2025
