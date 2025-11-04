f5ve、デラックスアルバム『SEQUENCE 01.5 (dreaming of the 2nd 1st impact - consequences of the fate redux)』リリース決定
f5veが、デラックスアルバム『SEQUENCE 01.5 (dreaming of the 2nd 1st impact - consequences of the fate redux)』を11月14日に発売することを発表した。あわせて、新アー写とジャケット画像が解禁となった。
本作は、全29曲・2枚組という壮大なスケールのアルバムになっており、エグゼクティブプロデューサー・BloodPopのもと、A. G. Cookによる追加プロデュースを含めた、新曲 「I Choose You」「Wish」「Snowman」 の3曲に加え、m-flo、大沢伸一、TeddyLoid、アメリカの新鋭・Dorian Electra、HANA、Doss、韓国の次世代アーティスト・The Deep、kimj、そしてUK・ヨーロッパのPC Music・Hannah Diamond、Finn Keane、Count Baldor、Himeraらのリミキサー陣を迎えた楽曲が収録されている。
◾️デラックスアルバム『SEQUENCE 01.5 (dreaming of the 2nd 1st impact - consequences of the fate redux)』
2025年11月14日（金）
事前予約：https://f5ve.ffm.to/sequence015
▼収録楽曲
＜Disc 1＞
1.Initiate Sequence 01
2.Underground
3.Magic Clock
4.UFO
5.Firetruck
6.Lettuce
7.Sugar Free Venom feat. Kesha
8.Television
9.Bow Chika Wow Wow
10.Jump
11.リア女 (Real Girl)
12.Wish
13.Snowman
14.I Choose You
＜Disc 2＞
1.UFO (Dorian Electra & Count Baldor Remix)
2.Underground (DJ Chari & French Cries Remix) feat. STARKIDS
3.Underground (YAGI EXHIBITION’S MINI 4WD Remix)
4.Underground (Teddyloid Remix)
5.Underground (Doss Remix)
6.Magic Clock (The Deep & kimj remix)
7.Sugar Free Venom feat. Kesha (Finn Keane Remix)
8.Firetruck (umru Remix)
9.Bow Chika Wow Wow (Shinichi Osawa Remix)
10.Television (Kyundesu Remix) feat. N², Aisho Nakajima, sheidA & Yohji Igarashi
11.Jump (m-flo Remix)
12.Lettuce (8-bit Version)
13.Wish (Himera’s Shooting Star Remix)
14.I Choose You (HANAtruly Remix)
15.Snowman (Hannah Diamond Remix)
