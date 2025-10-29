Nothing’s Carved In Stone、3年ぶりFC“RULE’s”限定ワンマンを12月開催
Nothing’s Carved In Stoneが12月3日、2022年以来となるMEMBERSHIP SITE “RULE’s”会員限定ワンマンライブを開催することが発表となった。
＜RULE’s MEMBER LIMITED ONE-MAN LIVE＞の会場はNothing’s Carved In Stoneが初ライブを行った場所でもある東京・代官山UNIT。チケットのRULE’s会員1次先行は11月9日23:59まで。
■RULE’s限定ワンマン＜RULE’s MEMBER LIMITED ONE-MAN LIVE＞
2025年12月3日(水) 東京・代官山UNIT
open18:00 / start19:00
▼チケット
3,000円(+1D)
【RULE’s 1次先行受付】
受付期間：11月9日(日)23:59まで
受付URL：https://fc.ncis.jp/
■＜Live on November 15th 2025 〜Lead Tracks〜＞
11月15日(土) 東京・豊洲PIT
open17:00 / start18:00
▼チケット
スタンディング 5,500円
スタンディング(学割) 3,800円
・e+：https://eplus.jp/ncis/
・ぴあ：https://w.pia.jp/t/ncis/
・ローチケ：https://l-tike.com/ncis/
