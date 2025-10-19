岡田准一、伝統継承の新プロジェクト「MILEZ」発表 英語で世界へメッセージ【日本語・英語全文】
俳優の岡田准一が19日、自身のSNSを更新し、新プロジェクト「MILEZ」の開始を発表した。
【画像】岡田准一、新プロジェクト「MILEZ」発表でメッセージ（全文）
「MILEZ」では、さまざまなアングルから日本を捉え、新たな日本地図を描き出すという。公式サイトでは、「日本の伝統、文化、技術、そして後世に受け継がれるべきモノ、コトを紡ぎ、未来へとつなぐ壮大なプロジェクト」だと説明。「MILEZは、そんな貴重な文化資源を独自の視点で丁寧に取材し、国内外へと発信していきます。点と点がつながり、やがて一本の線となって新しい“日本地図”を描いていく」と伝えた。
公式インスタグラムも立ち上がり、岡田自身がメッセージ。日本語にとどまらず、英語でも想いをつづり、世界に向けた呼びかけとなった。「岡田准一」「Junichi Okada」としたためた。
■岡田准一 メッセージ全文
I’ve spent many years immersed in Japanese culture and historical dramas, and over time I’ve come to feel a deep desire to preserve the things of true value for future generations. I began to wonder―how can I play a part in passing these treasures on?
Through MILEZ, a collective of discerning experts―Japan’s finest connoisseurs I have had the honor to know―we aim to capture the essence of Japan from a variety of perspectives.
From the beauty of truth that flows from past to future, we seek to infuse that connection with a sense of spirituality.
Please look forward to what’s to come.
Junichi Okada
僕は長年、日本文化や時代劇に触れて未来に残すべき価値あるものを次世代に残したい。『繋ぐ』この一端に自分ができる事はないのか？そう思うようになりました。
MILEZでは、僕が知る日本が誇る目利き集団が、様々なアングルから日本を捉えて参ります。
過去から未来に繋がる心理の美、その繋ぎに霊性を。
ご期待下さい。
岡田准一
