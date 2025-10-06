3児の母・吉川ひなの、13歳長女が書いた詩を公開「じーんどころではなくこれは号泣」 ロングヘアが魅力的な近影ショットも
米・ハワイを拠点に生活、3月から沖縄へ“留学”しているモデルの吉川ひなの（45）が5日、自身のインスタグラムを更新。長女（13）が書いた詩と近影ショットを公開した。
【写真】「美しい母娘の絆に感動」吉川ひなのが公開した14歳長女の近影ショット
吉川は「長女から突然もらった詩 誕生日でもないし、母の日でもない。でも、いつもと変わらない今日という毎日は、特別でかけがえのない1日なんだ。嬉しかった。じーんとした」とつづり、英語で書かれた長女の詩を投稿している。（記事下段）
続けて、海の中でたたずむ姿や読書中の姿など、ロングヘアが魅力的な長女の近影ショットを複数枚披露した。
この投稿に佐田真由美が「なんて素敵な詩なんでしょうか」と反応したほか、ファンからは「美しい母娘の絆に感動しました」「愛に溢れています感動」「じーんどころではなくこれは号泣」などのコメントが寄せられている。
吉川は2011年9月に一般男性と再婚。翌12年3月に長女、18年2月に長男、21年6月に次女が誕生した。昨年11月には、インスタで「夫とわたしは、夫婦という在り方を見直し、これまでとは違う新しい家族の形を目指すことにしました」と報告した。
長女が書いた詩、全文
I wake up to breakfast warm, delicious, sweet,
And I don’t say thank you, it feels routine, complete.
The dishes are done, the floor’s shining new,
But I walk by quietly, not saying, thank you.
You drive me to places, rain or shine,
You plan your days while keeping me in mind.
And I just think, that’s what mothers do,
But deep down, I know, that’s special, that’s you.
It’s easy to stop, to not care or try,
To live on autopilot, let the moments pass by.
But you never do, you give and create,
You fill our lives with love that doesn’t wait.
So this is my thank you, for all that you’ve done,
For every quiet morning, every meal, every run.
For every “normal” day you make feel brand new,
For all of the love that comes straight from you.
I see you each day, so I say “I love you” once,
But you deserve to hear it a thousand tons.
Because I love you in ways I can’t explain,
In laughter, in silence, in sunshine, in rain.
I love you in glances, in moments I hide,
In the warmth of your hug, the peace inside.
I love you for caring when I don’t ask you to,
For seeing the best in the mess that’s me, you do.
You’ve carried my storms, you’ve softened my fall,
You’ve given me everything, your time, your all.
So even if words don’t leave my lips each day,
I love you, Mom, in every way.
For all of the normal, and all that you’ve done,
For the heart that you give, and the battles you’ve won,
You’re my quiet hero, the light that shines through,
And I’ll never stop saying: I love you.
