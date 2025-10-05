【2025年クリスマスコフレ】おすすめメイクアップキット＆限定品42選｜豪華なアドベントカレンダーや限定カラーなど盛りだくさん♡
【10月10日発売】クラランス
＼店頭9月26日予約スタート／
アドベントカレンダー 2025
ベスコス受賞アイテムイン スリーピングマスクつき
＜セット内容＞
・スキンケアアイテム
・メイクアップアイテム
・ボディケアアイテムなどの現品＆ミニサイズ11個
・アイマスク（縦105×横198×厚さ12mm）
・ボックス（縦178×横214×マチ85mm）
【10月15日発売】ゲラン
オンブル ジェ 520
動物たち（カメレオンやミツバチ）のおとぎ話をイメージした輝く限定カラーで魅了
キスキス ビー グロウ オイル 389
メテオリット ビーユ ミッドナイト グロウ
【10月17日発売】エスティ ローダー
＼店頭・WEB 10月10日予約スタート／
メークアップ コレクション 2025
ベスコス受賞アイテムイン バッグつき
ベストセラー美容液からアイシャドウの限定カラーまで豪華11品が大集結
＜セット内容＞
・リミテッド エディション マルチ-ユース ブラッシュ スティックダスティローズ
・同 リップスティック（ ベルベット リボン・クリムゾン リボン）
・同 リップ グロス ピンク ボウ
・ダブルウェア ゼロ スマッジ マスカラ（現品）
・リミテッド エディション アイシャドウ パレット G
・リニュートリィブ インテンシィブハンド クリーム 30ml
・アドバンス ナイト リペア アイ ジェル SMR コンプレックス 5ml
・シュープリーム プラス YP クリーム 15ml
・アドバンス ナイト リペア SMR コンプレックス 15ml
・同 クレンジング ジュレ 75ml
・バッグ（縦254×横311×マチ104mm）
【10月17日発売】アルマーニ ビューティ
＼店頭 10月3日予約スタート／
アドベント カレンダー
[api_item_all_information post_id="2045769"][/api_item_all_information]
リップやマスカラ（現日本未発売）などアイテム含む品サイズ9品がイン！豪華絢爛（けんらん）なセットにうっとり♡
＜セット内容＞
・メイクアップアイテム
・スキンケアアイテム
・フレグランスアイテムなどの現品＆ミニサイズ23個
・鏡（縦55×横75mm）
・ボックス（縦320×横320×マチ65mm）
※写真はイメージです。
【10月24日発売】イヴ・サンローラン
＼店頭 10月17日予約スタート／
クチュール ミニ クラッチ〈コレクター〉 025
ベーシックカラーを大粒ラメ＆グリッターで昇華
YSL ラブシャイン グロスプランパー〈コレクター〉 12
YSL ラブシャイン キャンディグレーズ〈コレクター〉 22
【10月24日発売】NARS
＼店頭・WEB 10月10日予約スタート／
ライトリフレクティング プリズマティックパウダー 05082
美肌印象を高めるアイテムがホリデー仕様のパクトに衣替え
【10月29日発売】THREE（スリー）
＼店頭・WEB 10月15日予約スタート／
ホリデーコレクションパレット 2025
シアーなきらめきは夜空で解け合う星とネオンをイメージ
シマリンググロー デュオR X01
【10月29日発売】セルヴォーク
＼店頭・WEB 10月15日予約スタート／
ヴァテック アイパレット EX18
幸福な偶然の訪れを願い表現した温かな色とクリアな輝きが素敵
アラウズ リップス EX-03
ルミナス ブラッシュ EX-04
【10月31日発売】トム フォード ビューティ
＼店頭 10月24日予約スタート／
ソレイユ アイ カラー クォード01SN
雪を照らす太陽を表現した官能的なカラーで、色香漂うメイクを
スペシャル リップエーテル ヌード
【10月31日発売】シュウ ウエムラ
クポ！ クリスタルパレット
コラボ
ファイナルファンタジーXIV（フロールプレイングゲーム）と夢のコラボが実現｡モーグリ（FF14の人気キャラ）と美の冒険へ！
スペシャル リップエーテル ヌード
【10月31日発売】ジルスチュアート ビューティ
＼店頭 10月17日予約スタート／
リボンファッションショー コレクション
ポーチつき
リボンをテーマにした究極のロマンティックメイクコフレ
※WEBは抽選の当選者のみ予約可能
【10月31日発売】RMK
＼店頭・WEB 10月17日予約スタート／
ベルベットシーン リップカラー EX-04
異国の情景にインスパイアされた癒しムード漂う色と質感で魅了
リップ ルミナイザー EX-04
ブリーズ ブリス エスケープ アイズ ＆ ブラッシュ パレット
【10月31日発売】ディオール
ルージュ ディオール シークイン リキッド デュオ 100
ディオールショウ サンク クルール 912
ゴールドをまとったスターアイテムがサーカス着想のカラーでお目見え
ディオールスキン フォーエヴァー グロウ ルミナイザー 001
【11月1日発売】ボビイ ブラウン
＼店頭 10月25日予約スタート／
リュクス アイシャドウ デュオ
リッチな限定パッケージに厳選のしゃれ色をセット
リュクス リップスティック クールピンク
【11月1日発売】コスメデコルテ
＼店頭・WEB 10月2日予約スタート／
エターナル ブルーム コレクション
ポーチつき
素肌に溶け込むカラー＆ツヤときらめきで、顔だちまで美しく
＜セット内容＞
・スキンシャドウ デザイニング パレット ETERNAL BLOOM 08
・ルージュデコルテ クリームグロウ ETERNAL BLOOM 26G
・ロージー グロウライザー + ETERNAL BLOOM
・ルース パウダー ETERNAL BLOOM 09
・ポーチ （縦155×横155×マチ64mm）
[btk_sh_comment_pro name="森 香澄さん" job_name="" image="https://www.biteki.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/09/38ab7a04ae0bb30a77bbfa5cd129b8f7.jpg" kenja_title=""]上品なパールが輝くピンクベージュ系のアイシャドウパレットは、捨て色なし！ セットの深みカラーリップと合わせれば、統一感のある洗練メイクが完成しそう♡ 高級感漂うレザー調ポーチつきで１万円以下はお得すぎる[/btk_sh_comment_pro]
【11月1日発売】アナ スイ コスメティックス
＼店頭 10月18日予約スタート／
メイクアップ コレクション 01
積もった雪（表面を覆うパール）を払うと鮮やかな色彩が現れるファンタジックコフレく
＜セット内容＞
・リップスティック リミテッド 400
・アイ＆フェイスカラー 01
・ポーチ（縦115×横155mm）
【11月1日発売】エレガンス
＼店頭 10月1日予約スタート／
コフレ クードゥフードル
優美な限定色も入った人気のポイントメイクで華やかフェースが完成
＜セット内容＞
・アルモニーアイズ 106
・グラヴィティレス マスカラ BR22
・カールラッシュ フィクサー、クラルテ ルージュ ビジュー 102
・フェイスブラシ、カランドゥ フェイス BE402
※限定ボックス入り
【11月1日発売】SUQQU（スック）
＼WEB 10月24日予約スタート／
メイクアップ キット 舜華
光に包まれる温かな多幸感を表現した青み系メイクコフレ
＜セット内容＞
・シグニチャー カラーアイズ 149
・デューイー リクイド ブラッシュ 103
※限定ボックス入り
[btk_sh_comment_pro name="吉田朱里さん" job_name="" image="https://www.biteki.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/09/7178e1fab5071b6a104b5464437484a1.jpg" kenja_title=""]クールとキュートを融合したメイクにぴったりなセット。ライラックカラーのアイシャドウパレットは透明感が爆上がりしそうだし、SUQQUのパウダーチークが大好きなので、リキッドの質感や発色にも期待が高まります[/btk_sh_comment_pro]
【11月1日発売】ポール ＆ ジョー ボーテ
＼店頭・WEB 10月18日予約スタート／
アドベント カレンダー 2025
ベスコス受賞アイテムイン ポーチつき
昨年より現品増量の全24品が集結！充実の雑貨も必見♡
＜セット内容＞
・スキンケアアイテム、メイクアップアイテムなどの現品＆限定品&ミニサイズ19個
・鏡（縦82×横75mm）
・ハンカチ（縦200×横200mm）
・ポーチ（縦115×横160×マチ50mm）など雑貨5点
・ボックス（縦270×横443×マチ100mm）
[btk_sh_comment_pro name="kanakoさん" job_name="" image="https://www.biteki.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/09/379a52992da432451ca68fc219b42434.jpg" kenja_title=""]リップやマスカラなど現品アイテムもたっぷり詰まった、とんでもないお得さに惹かれます！ ツヤ仕上げタイプにリキッドハイライターを組み合わせた冬のうるツヤ肌など、人気プライマー３種の使い分けも楽しみたい[/btk_sh_comment_pro]
【11月1日発売】アルビオン エクシア
＼店頭 10月1日予約スタート／
アイカラー ヴォロンテ コフレ
アンチエイジング
ハリツヤに満ちた肌とみずみずしく輝く目元で透明感あふれる印象に♡
＜セット内容＞
・ラディアンスリニュー エクストラリッチミルク 80g
・同 ローション 80ml
・アイカラー ヴォロンテ 101
※限定ボックス入り
【11月5日発売】エトヴォス
＼店頭・WEB 10月8日予約スタート／
2025 ホリデーコフレ
通常より￥2,070お得
冬の柔らかな光と空気を感じる澄んだピンクが主役のメイクを
＜セット内容＞
・ミネラルインナー トリートメントべース マカロンピンク
・ミネラルルーセントパウダー スノーパール
・ミネラル クラッシィシャドー クワイエットグラム
・ミネラルシアールージュ フローズンピンク
※限定ボックス入り
[btk_sh_comment_pro name="小澤 桜さん" job_name="" image="https://www.biteki.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/09/7b0a86c4d4cb9c7e42d7f3512788631a.jpg" kenja_title=""]最推しはアイシィブルー＆ピンクが入ったアイシャドウパレット。甘い雰囲気の中にピリッと感もあるしゃれた印象の目元がかないそう。明るい「うぶ肌」に整える、マカロンピンクのベースも肌の色を選ばなさそうで◎[/btk_sh_comment_pro]
【11月7日発売】カネボウ化粧品 ルナソル
＼店頭10月10日予約スタート／
アイカラーレーション スペシャルエディション EX04
質感の異なるウォームトーンで多彩な表情を演出
[btk_sh_comment_pro name="kanakoさん" job_name="" image="https://www.biteki.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/09/379a52992da432451ca68fc219b42434.jpg" kenja_title=""]上品なラメ感や繊細なパール感を堪能できる、最高のアイパレット！ 洋服の質感やトーンが重くなる秋冬こそ、ベージュにピンクニュアンスのホワイトパールをポイントで重ねるなど、目元に軽やかさときらめきを宿したい[/btk_sh_comment_pro]
【11月7日発売】アディクション
＼店頭・WEB 10月24日予約スタート／
アイ ＆ ブラッシュ パレット “アンアースド ラスター”
8月発売のアイ＆チークの厳選カラーと限定色をセットイン
【11月14日発売】ランコム
＼店頭 11月14日予約スタート／
アドベントカレンダー 2025
ベスコス受賞アイテムイン
ベスコス受賞の導入美容液を含む「使える」アイテムが続々
＜セット内容＞
・スキンケアアイテム、メイクアップアイテム、フレグランスアイテムなどの現品＆ミニサイズ23個
・キャンドル 75g
・ボックス（縦332×横253×マチ147mm）
【11月21日発売】NARS
エシリアル オーラ ブラッシュパレットニューレルム
＼店頭・WEB 11.7予約スタート／
【11月21日発売】マキアージュ
カスタマイズアイカラー アソート EX02
マーブル＆ラメの意外性のある輝きを添えた旬色に夢中
グロスプランパー BL100
ドラマティックエッセンスルージュ PK320
『美的』2025年11月号掲載
撮影／辻郷宗平（Bebop） 文／金子由佳 構成・文／中島麻純・赤木さと子・石田美音（スタッフ・オン）