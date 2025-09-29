【ディズニーヴィランズ Fantaisie Vignette PART2】 10月中旬 発売予定 価格：1回500円

「女王」

タカラトミーアーツは、ガチャ商品「ディズニーヴィランズ Fantaisie Vignette PART2」を10月中旬に発売する。価格は1回500円。

本商品は、ディズニーヴィランズを、劇中のイメージを踏襲しつつもより生物感・ダイナミックさをアップさせて立体化した「ヴィネットフィギュア」シリーズの第2弾。暗闇で怪しく光るGlow in the Dark ver.も登場する。

第2弾では、「女王」、「アースラ」、「スカー」、「女王 Glow in the Dark ver.」、「アースラ Glow in the Dark ver.」、「スカー Glow in the Dark ver.」の6種類がラインナップされている。

「アースラ」

「スカー」

「女王 Glow in the Dark ver.」

「アースラ Glow in the Dark ver.」

「スカー Glow in the Dark ver.」

【ディズニーヴィランズ Fantaisie Vignette PART2】

サイズ：本体 約50～65mm

材質：本体 PVC

(C)Disney