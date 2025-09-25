Microsoft 365 CopilotでOpenAIだけでなくAnthropicのAIモデルも選べるように
MicrosoftがAIサブスクリプションサービス「Microsoft 365 Copilot」でAnthropic製のAIモデルを利用可能にすることを発表しました。Microsoft 365 CopilotでOpenAI以外のモデルが利用可能になるのはこれが初めてです。
Expanding model choice in Microsoft 365 Copilot | Microsoft 365 Blog
Claude now available in Microsoft 365 Copilot \ Anthropic
https://www.anthropic.com/news/claude-now-available-in-microsoft-365-copilot
Microsoft 365 Copilotはビジネスユーザー向けのサブスクリプションサービスで、加入者は情報収集ツールの「Researcher」やエージェント構築ツールの「Copilot Studio」といったAI製品を使うことができます。
Microsoft 365 Copilotでは複数のAIモデルの中から目的に合ったものを選択して使えます。これまでは「GPT-4o」「GPT-4.1」「GPT-5 Auto」「GPT-5 Reasoning」といったOpenAI製モデルしか選べませんでしたが、今回のアップデートによりAnthropicの「Claude Sonnet 4」や「Claude Opus 4.1」も利用可能となりました。
Researcherでは使用モデルをClaudeに切り替えるボタンが画面右上に追加され、設定画面を開かずともClaudeを使うことができます。
今回のアップデートでClaudeに対応したのはResearcherとCopilot Studioのみですが、Microsoftのサティア・ナデラCEOは「近日中により多くの製品でClaudeを利用可能にする」と述べています。
Today we’re expanding Microsoft 365 Copilot with the addition of Anthropic’s Claude models. Customers can now use both OpenAI and Claude - starting in Researcher and Copilot Studio, and coming to more experiences soon.
Our multi-model approach goes beyond choice. It's all about… pic.twitter.com/IwHQfczs86— Satya Nadella (@satyanadella) September 24, 2025
なお、一般消費者向けのサブスクリプションサービス「Microsoft 365 Personal」や「Microsoft 365 Family」でも各種アプリ内でCopilotを使えますが、これらのサブスクリプションサービスはMicrosoft 365 Copilotとは別物であり、Anthropic製AIモデルに対応する計画があるか否かは不明です。
