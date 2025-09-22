Steamにて、9月30日まで「東京ゲームショウ2025」開催を記念したセールが開催されている。

セールは多数のメーカータイトル、インディータイトルが対象となっている。対象タイトル例は「Rise of the Ronin」が30％引きの5,374円、「ごく普通の鹿のゲーム」が60％引きの592円、「モンスターハンターストーリーズ2 ～破滅の翼～」が50％引きの1,995円、「ラスティッド・モス」が50％引きの990円、「Aeruta アルタ」が10％引きの1,260円などとなっている。

Rise of the Ronin

ごく普通の鹿のゲーム

モンスターハンターストーリーズ2 ～破滅の翼～

ラスティッド・モス

Aeruta アルタ

(C)2024-2025 コーエーテクモゲームス All rights reserved.

(C)Gibier Games All rights reserved. Licensed to and published by Active Gaming Media, Inc.

(C)CAPCOM CO., LTD. 2021 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

(C) faxdoc, happysquared, and sunnydaze All rights reserved. Licensed to and published by Active Gaming Media Inc.

(C) Sound Effect Lab

(C) FromDawn Games Ltd. (C) GRAVITY GAME ARISE Co., Ltd. All rights reserved.